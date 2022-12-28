The wildest fashion moments of 2022

Congratulations! Whether you strode with ease or painfully crawled over miles of broken glass, you’ve successfully made it to the end of another year. What a year it’s been, now that life is back to normal (read: returned to the regular COVID-free hellscape).

As always, in fashion, there was a lot going on. Shows were back, then some weren’t when L*z popped her clogs. There were debuts, farewells, deaths, and a LOT of bad (no, really) and boring red carpet looks. There were great moments too, both on and off the runway, unexpected plot twists, and moments that are so weird, we’re going to pretend they didn’t even happen.