Wildest fashion moments of 2022
Artwork Jethro Nepomuceno

The wildest fashion moments of 2022

FashionFeature

From Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress to Heidi Klum’s turn as worm, the year in fashion would blow the head off a Victorian child

TextDominic CadoganIllustrationJethro Nepomuceno

Congratulations! Whether you strode with ease or painfully crawled over miles of broken glass, you’ve successfully made it to the end of another year. What a year it’s been, now that life is back to normal (read: returned to the regular COVID-free hellscape).

As always, in fashion, there was a lot going on. Shows were back, then some weren’t when L*z popped her clogs. There were debuts, farewells, deaths, and a LOT of bad (no, really) and boring red carpet looks. There were great moments too, both on and off the runway, unexpected plot twists, and moments that are so weird, we’re going to pretend they didn’t even happen.

If you happened to miss the tornado of social media posts, news articles, viral moments, and tweets that would blow the head off a Victorian child or if you’re just a glutton for punishment, we’ve helpfully rounded up the wildest fashion moments of 2022 below.

Here’s to an even more chaotic 2023!

THE PRADADDIES 

A throwback to Prada’s AW12 menswear show – which featured Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Bell alongside the cohort of models – the brand’s AW22 menswear show similarly featured faces from the world of cinema. This time around it was the turn of Kyle MacLachlan, Ashton Sanders, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Jeff Goldblum to appear, prowling the mustard-coloured runway that was sustainably reused for the women’s show (sadly, sans daddies). Goldblum did double daddy duty reprising his role for the accompanying AW22 campaign – photographed by David Sims – joined by Rami Malek and model Damson Idris.

