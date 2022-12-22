Is demystifying the algorithm the key to safer social media?

Under fire for promoting harmful content to vulnerable teens, TikTok has announced plans to make its recommendations more transparent

The algorithms that decide what we see when we log onto any given social media platform are notoriously opaque, and for the most part we allow them to guide our scrolling habits with very little thought or intervention. Why is Twitter so insistent that I follow art history accounts with Roman bust profile pictures and dubious intentions? Why is Instagram’s Explore page so out-of-touch with my actual interests? Why does TikTok exclusively feed me videos of dogs making friends with unlikely animals? OK, that last one makes sense – as for the rest, it’s a mystery. It’s become clear, however, that there are some dark side effects to the algorithms that Big Tech uses to “manufacture serendipity” in our online lives. Last week (December 14), for example, the Center for Countering Digital Hate published a report titled “Deadly By Design”, which revealed that TikTok’s “thermonuclear algorithm” directs content related to self-harm and eating disorders to vulnerable users. Researchers from the CCDH created TikTok accounts for fictional 13-year-olds across four separate countries (the US, UK, Australia, and Canada) to test how they were targeted by the app’s algorithms. Each new account watched 30 minutes of algorithmically-recommended content from its ‘For You’ page, liking any videos related to body image, mental health, or eating disorders. Reportedly, eating disorder and self-harm content was recommended to the fictional teens within minutes of making an account. Accounts considered “vulnerable” were also targeted with 12 times as many self-harm videos as “standard” teen accounts.

It isn’t just TikTok. The new research echoes a lawsuit against Meta launched in June this year, which claims that Instagram’s “addictive” algorithm caused a preteen girl to develop an eating disorder, self-harm behaviours, and suicidal ideation, partly by pushing “thinspo” or “thin-spiration” content to her Explore page. This follows Instagram admitting that it promoted pro-eating disorder content to teens, back in 2021. Of course, it’s no secret that social media companies’ platforms are inherently addictive, and push polarising content in order to boost engagement and, in turn, ad revenue. But the dangerous real-world impact, especially on young users, is now seemingly undeniable. So what are we – or, more importantly, the tech companies themselves – going to do? In the CCDH report, the organisation lays out recommendations to help cultivate a safer online environment, including “proactive, informed enforcement” of eating disorder content and coded hashtags that are used to share it, and legislation to hold social media companies accountable for the content their algorithms promote. Notably, algorithmic transparency comes top of the list, with the CCDH recommending: “TikTok must provide full transparency of its algorithms and rules enforcement, or regulators should step in and compel the platform to do so.” Shortly after the report was published, TikTok actually announced a new feature that aims to shed some light on its algorithm, which began rolling out on Tuesday (December 20). The feature – which appears as a question mark icon on your FYP – tells users why they were recommended a certain video, citing factors such as previous interactions, content the user has recently posted, or content that is popular in the user’s region.

