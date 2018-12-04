Are headphones a legit fashion accessory now?

Remember when iPods first came out? Ok yeah, me neither (it was 2001! 17 years ago!), but I do remember those early 00s campaigns featuring silhouettes dancing against brightly coloured backgrounds, each wearing a pair of white Apple headphones. With the perspective of time, these ads no longer look cool, but those white headphones will go down in the very long history of smart shit Apple did – if you think about it, the idea to change the cords from standard issue black to blaring white was a pretty brilliant marketing tactic. iPods were small, meant to be put in a pocket. So how else would Apple ensure everyone on the tube carriage or bus knew someone was listening to an iPod rather than some crummy prehistoric CD walkman (remember those!?)

While Apple has since ceased production of all models apart from the iPod touch (RIP trusty Classic), those white headphones have become an indelible part of the brand’s design aesthetic. In 2016, they went wireless in the form of AirPods – which people were genuinely disparaging about (complaining that they looked like tampons and toothbrush heads, and would be too easily lost – amongst other things).

And yet... something weird is happening. White headphones, both wired and wireless, are becoming an unignorable fashion statement, possibly for the first time since those 00s ads. But why? We have some thoughts.