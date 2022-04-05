How states are turning TikTok influencers into propaganda machines

There’s growing evidence that Russia, China, and the US are using social media influencers’ power for political gain

Text Sarah Kearns

If you look up #RussianLivesMatter on TikTok, you’ll see that the tag currently sits at 19.2 million views. The more widely used #RLM has racked up 31.2 million. In one video, a woman in pigtails does the Bella Poarch nose scrunch while forming the letter ‘Z’ with her hands, a symbol of support for Russia’s military. Another shows a man on one knee, holding up an English sign denouncing “Russophobia”, “info wars” and “nationalism”. Many feature identical speeches and on-screen text – such as in the letter ‘Z’ videos, where female users proclaim that’s “how real women pose.” These videos were surveyed in a report published by left-leaning watchdog Media Matters in early March, uncovering a highly-coordinated pro-Russia propaganda campaign made up of almost 200 Russia-based TikTok influencers. Posted by accounts ranging from micro-influencers to popular beauty gurus and prank channels, the gist of the Kremlin’s messaging is that Russia is defending its own people against western-incited aggression in Ukraine and is now being unfairly persecuted in the mainstream media. TikTok itself has issued a ban on posts from Russian accounts due to the country’s ‘fake news’ law, in which spreading false information about the war is punishable with up to 15 years in prison – yet users have found new ways to bypass restrictions.

Additional investigative research published by Vice uncovered an anonymously-run Telegram account soliciting Russian TikTok influencers to publish propaganda. In since-deleted posts, operators of the channel directed influencers on what emojis, text and audio tracks to use, and gave step-by-step instructions on how Russian accounts can circumvent posting restrictions. The operators specified that posts had to go live on a required date and meet a minimum view count, and also asked those interested to state their rates. It’s hardly surprising that the Kremlin has swept TikTok into its attempt to build support for its invasion of Ukraine. The one-billion-user strong platform has already demonstrated its capability to sway public opinion – just look at the proliferation of ’debates’ concerning the COVID vaccine and mask mandates on the app – and Russia is by no means the first state to weaponise social media in this way. China has built a network of social media personalities who promote government policies via their content and parrot the state-approved stance on world affairs. It’s also been reported that the White House briefed 30 TikTok influencers over Zoom on the US approach to the Russia-Ukraine war last week – but according to Zhang Tengjun, deputy director of the Department for Asia-Pacific Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, “the White House’s real purpose is to brainwash those influencers and make them serve US narratives against Russia.” Though it’s tempting to go back to our daily doom-scrolling without considering that we’re consuming nationalist propaganda, social media theorists and researchers warn that our mindless content consumption amid the ongoing conflict carries a greater weight, and perhaps even a sort of ethical responsibility. Cade Diehm, the founder of the technology research organisation New Design Congress, says that as we engage with propaganda – regardless of whether we agree with a video or not – it’ll be boosted by TikTok’s algorithm and pushed out to more viewers. “Because social media algorithms interpret almost any user actions in very simple terms, where a tap equals positive engagement and a like, react, or share equals stronger engagement, it is easy to automate and manipulate a piece of content’s metrics, essentially ‘training’ a social media algorithm to consider the piece of content as relevant.”