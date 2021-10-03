Earth is getting less shiny, and climate change could be to blame

Research conducted over the last two decades has revealed that Earth is losing its shine, which is not good news, and — as usual — it’s probably our fault. Why? Because the planet has most likely lost its lustre due to climate change, and could even exacerbate the effects of future global warming.

The study, first published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, involved tracking the planet’s glow between 1998 and 2017, incorporating around 1,500 nights’ worth of data gathered at Southern California’s Big Bear Solar Observatory.

This was partly achieved by observing a phenomenon named “earthshine”, the light that Earth reflects on the dark side of the moon, giving it a pale glow against the darker night sky. These “earthshine” measurements were combined with data about the brightness of the sun, and satellite analysis of Earth’s reflectivity (or albedo) from NASA's Clouds and the Earth's Radiant Energy System (CERES) project.

The resulting discovery was that Earth’s brightness has dimmed by about half a per cent since the 90s. Most of the drop occurs in the final three years leading up to 2017 (where the analysis ended), and is followed by an even steeper decline over 2018 and 2019.