‘Everything is mystical’: a very important investigation of Maya elves

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he has proof that the cheeky woodland sprites exist, but is it too good to be true?

Text Thom Waite

This is a pivotal moment for the popular Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AKA Amlo). Although he won’t be able to run for reelection when the country takes to the polling booths next year, since the constitution limits presidents to a single term, he’s made it his mission to drum up support for a political successor from inside his own party. Making life harder, tens of thousands of Mexicans took to the streets on Sunday, to protest his proposed electoral reforms. In between his populist rallies and attempts to upend the voting system, though, we’re pleased to report that Amlo still finds time to explore topics he’s passionate about, like the existence of “mystical” elves.

Yes, elves. More specifically, a variety of Maya elf called an alux. Over the weekend, Amlo tweeted a picture that appeared to show one such alux – a spooky, hooded being with glowing eyes – perched on a tree branch. Another picture (presumably shared for comparison) showed a pre-Hispanic sculpture in the Maya archeological site of Ek’ Balam, depicting a similar woodland sprite. Needless to say, where elves are concerned, people have some questions for the Mexican president. Like, how did Amlo stumble across this image of a mythical creature? Does it have any significance within his ongoing political campaign? Is he soft launching a career as a paranormal investigator for when his presidency ends, à la Kesha in Conjuring Kesha? Is the whimsical little creature actually Amlo when he was a baby? Below, we attempt to answer some of these pressing concerns.

Les comparto dos fotos de nuestra supervisión a las obras del Tren Maya: una, tomada por un ingeniero hace tres días, al parecer de un aluxe; otra, de Diego Prieto de una espléndida escultura prehispánica en Ek Balam. Todo es místico. pic.twitter.com/Tr5OP2EqmU — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) February 25, 2023

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE ALUX An alux is a type of nature spirit in Maya mythology, thought to inhabit Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, as well as Guatemala. According to tradition, they mostly appear invisible, but when they do appear to humans they’re around knee-height and wear the traditional clothing of Maya people. When, and why, do they appear to humans at all? Well, it’s believed that they can be summoned by farmers who build small houses in their fields, and will help crops grow, summon rain, and ward off predators. If the farmer doesn’t board up their house after seven years, though, the alux is likely to escape and roam around the countryside playing tricks on people. HOW DID AMLO SPOT AN ALUX? Andrés Manuel López Obrador was born in a small village in Tabasco, close to the Yucatán Peninsula, so it’s not out of the question that he’s well-acquainted with the alux. The picture shared on Twitter, though, was supposedly taken three days prior to posting – this date will become important later – by an engineer supervising the construction of the Maya Train. The Maya Train project was announced by Amlo in 2018, before he was officially sworn in as president, and is scheduled to be completed by 2024. You won’t be surprised to hear that it traverses the Yucatán Peninsula, and aims to invigorate the inland economy by bringing more tourists to ancient Maya sites. SO... THE WHOLE THING IS A TOURISM PLOY? The Maya Train has been described as Amlo’s “pet project”, upon which he’s staking his political legacy, and he’s already proven that he’ll go to great lengths to protect that legacy, ignoring the warnings of construction experts and ecological activists, as well as his own projected budget (which is now estimated at $20 billion). It seems pretty obvious that he could have an ulterior motive for peppering the train line with stories of mythical creatures, like a magical safari. But would Amlo really fake an elf sighting – and exploit Maya traditions – for political gain? Well…

Via Wikimedia Commons