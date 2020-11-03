Rihanna’s Balenciaga toe shoes and Bella in Margiela: the week’s best looks

As most of us prepare for a return to sweatpants circa second lockdown, celebs are turning looks while they still can
Lizzo
Just before dressing as the famous fly on Mike Pence’s head for Halloween, Lizzo posed in an American flag corset on Instagram serving, as she says, ‘Auntie Sam Realness.’
Rihanna
This week, Rihanna has officially convinced us that Balenciaga’sAW20 rubber toe shoes retailing for £895 are a necessary purchase. The apocalypse looks weirder than we thought.
Iris Law
Iris Law spent her birthday in a colourful Marc Jacobs look on the coast. If that’s not pure heaven, what is? (sorry).
La’Shaunae
The model wore her own brand’s red flames long sleeved tee, black jeans and black slides on Instagram – the perfect everyday look inspo.
Quil Lemons
Fashion photographer Quil Lemons demonstrates a look we truly aspire to emulate during the second lockdown – lounging on his kitchen table with a Versace hoodie, black leather trousers, loafers, and a bucket hat, glass of wine in hand. Casual.
Beabadoobee
The singer has mastered the art of the messy bedroom mirror selfie – dressed in a frilly mini skirt, tee and cropped green zip-up hoodie. We will be copying.
Devon Lee Carlson
Devon Lee Carlson stole the hearts of the entire internet again, this time wearing a backless black dress for an OOTD lensed by Lauren Leekley last week.
Steven Raj Bhaskaran
The Fecal Matter designer looked like somewhere between an apocalyptic angel and club kid in their SS21 collection available exclusively on Depop.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid hit the polls this weekend layered up in a cosy green MM6 x The North Face gilet, with 2020’s favourite accessory, the I VOTED sticker. Gigi Hadid commented, ‘PROUUUDDD,’ on the post – and honestly, same.
Harry Styles
Arguably the best news of this week came when Harry Styles' car broke down and the singer had to knock on a fan’s door for help. Wearing white flare trousers (similar to his outfit cover) and a stripey top, he fed the fan’s fish and signed her Harry Styles record collection. We just wish it was us.
LoveLeo
“Glasses from a racecar driver, shorts from a pole vaulter, and some of the rings from La Manso,” the LoveLeo commented on his post. That pretty much covers it.
Kaia Gerber
The supermodel and her boyfriend, Euphoria’s Jacob Elrodi, channelled Priscilla and Elvis Presley in custom Charlotte Knowles fits, and, tbh, it was kind of iconic?
Barbie Ferreira
The Euphoria star appeared in Givenchy’s controversial social media campaign in a red silk dress with hanging chains (perfect inspo for all the night outs we can’t have right now). Say what you want about the campaign, but Barbie can do no wrong.
FKA twigs
FKA twigs in a Telfar Durag. No caption necessary.