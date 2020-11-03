Rihanna’s Balenciaga toe shoes and Bella in Margiela: the week’s best looks

As announcements of second lockdowns reverberate dismally around Europe, our days of turning looks – before the 10pm curfew at least – are well and truly numbered. With a return to seen-better-days sweatpants and stretched-out, scuzzy tees on the horizon, we’ve rounded up some of our fave looks from the past week while we still can.

Who’s on the line-up? In outfits we wish we could recreate, Kaia Gerber dressed up as Priscilla Presley in Charlotte Knowles, while Barbie Ferreira threw on an all red look from Matthew Williams’ debut at Givenchy. At the more realistic end of the scale, Rosalía, Beabadoobee, and La’Shaunae provided inspo for our future grocery runs, neighbourhood walks, and TikTok scrolls in elevated everyday looks.

Going beyond just OOTD, our faves also encouraged fans to vote in the US presidential election through their fits – Bella Hadid topped off her MM6 x The North Face vest jacket with an ‘I VOTED’ sticker, and Lizzo literally wore an American flag corset (we really wouldn’t have expected anything less from her). As always, there was also an ode to Telfar, this time from FKA twigs.

Click through the gallery below to catch up on a selection of this week’s best looks.