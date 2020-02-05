An exclusive first look at Rihanna’s latest Fenty campaign

From her radically inclusive Savage X Fenty line to her luxury clothing label Fenty, Rihanna is on a mission to shake up fashion, creating brands that work outside the usual narrative of high fashion.

Now, her first collection of the new decade lands, with a series of Fenty’s now-signature styles, including corset dresses, panelled trench coats, logo-emblazoned sweaters, and rainbow sunglasses all on the line-up. Dropping alongside this is a new campaign and short film which explore the notion of freedom, starring journalist, activist, and model Amy Sall and spoken word poet and trans visibility campaigner Kai Isaiah-Jamal.

“Freedom is just authenticity, that’s really the one word I can describe it as,” explains Sall. Describing Fenty as “a house that operates on its own terms and represents a disruption in the best possible way,” Sall was cast for the campaign after receiving an email asking her if she would like to be involved. “I was on set a day later,” she explained.

“I feel seen and heard in a way that I hope can translate to those who will see this project,” Isaiah-Jamal adds, referring to his involvement in the campaign. “Maybe somewhere there’s a kid who was once me who will say – look at that, he looks like me.”

With writer and journalist Alexandra Genova and artist Amrit also starring, the campaign is lensed by London-based photographer Thurstan Redding. Set against a background of different fabrics, the video sees its stars pose together and individually as they describe their definition of freedom to the camera, referencing everything from voguing to naked swimming.

Release 2-20 will be available online from February 6, watch the film below.