NASA has captured the first-ever colour photo of Mars

The interplanetary image was taken by NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter

Text Gunseli Yalcinkaya

NASA has captured the first-ever colour image of neighbouring planet Mars. Yesterday (April 25), NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter, a small, remote-operated drone, took flight for a third time on the Red Planet. Rising to a height of 5 metres before speeding off laterally for 50 metres, the miniature chopper was in the air for a total of 80 seconds, during which it successfully captured the first-ever colour photo of Mars. The photo shows the planet’s rocky landscape, which is covered in an expanse of red-orange sand dunes. According to NASA, the photo is the “first color image of the Martian surface taken by an aerial vehicle while it was aloft”.

With this third flight in the history books, the Ingenuity Mars helicopter team is looking ahead to planning its fourth flight in a few days time. On its first flight, Ingenuity spent roughly 40 seconds off the ground, hovering just about three metres, while the second test went hire, closer to five metres, spending approximately one minute in the air. The biggest difficulty in flying on the Red Planet is the extremely thin atmosphere, which has just one per cent of the density here on Earth, making it hard for the Ingenuity to get off the ground. Also, the distance from Earth to Mars puts remote control out of question, as it takes radio waves over 16 minutes to cover the distance between the two planets. Instead, Ingenuity takes its commands from the Perseverance rover, the mission’s main robot. NASA is taking the Ingenuity helicopter on two more flights before Perseverance goes on its primary mission of searching for life in Mars‘ Jezero crater. If the mission is successful, this will mean that work can begin on building colonies on the planet.

Third flight in the history books✅

Our #MarsHelicopter continues to set records, flying faster and farther. The space chopper is demonstrating critical capabilities that could enable the addition of an aerial dimension to future missions to Mars & beyond. https://t.co/TNCdXWcKWEpic.twitter.com/Uaxrr23Rfh — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 25, 2021