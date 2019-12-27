Def Jam hints at a new Rihanna album

Is the follow up to 2016’s Anti finally on the way?
By now, we all know that Rihanna’s got a new album in the works, whether it’s from her trolling fans on Instagram or the interviews in which she’s confirmed the upcoming reggae-inspired record.
For the longest time though, there’s been no release date attached to the follow up to 2016’s Anti, which is why it’s pretty exciting that Def Jam seems to have hinted that it’s coming soon in a tweet yesterday (December 26).
The tweet in question shows her throwing her hands up in a diamond shape, accompanied by a diamond emoji, with no other context.
December 26, 2019
Rihanna fans have shown their desperation in the comments. “Please give it to us…” one writes, while another asks: “Is she coming or not we need ANSWERS.”
Of course, this is exactly the kind of frenzy Rihanna wants for R9. Release date? Still TBC.
In the meantime, she’s apparently already thinking about her next album.
rihanna in her mansion reading the comments: pic.twitter.com/OGapX8cDOG— ♡ (@naipostigo) December 26, 2019