Def Jam hints at a new Rihanna album

By now, we all know that Rihanna’s got a new album in the works, whether it’s from her trolling fans on Instagram or the interviews in which she’s confirmed the upcoming reggae-inspired record.

For the longest time though, there’s been no release date attached to the follow up to 2016’s Anti, which is why it’s pretty exciting that Def Jam seems to have hinted that it’s coming soon in a tweet yesterday (December 26).

The tweet in question shows her throwing her hands up in a diamond shape, accompanied by a diamond emoji, with no other context.