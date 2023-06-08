Martin Shkreli is on TikTok now

The evil ex-Pharma Bro is trying to recruit an intern through the app and claims he’s already had hundreds of applicants

Text Serena Smith

Martin Shkreli, the infamous fraudster and ‘Pharma Bro’ who hiked the price of AIDS treatment drug Daraprim by more than 5000 per cent, is now on TikTok. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in jail after he was found guilty of defrauding investors in two failed hedge fund schemes in 2018. He was released from prison in May 2022 before being moved to a halfway house until September 2022. According to Fortune, Shkreli is now earning $2,500 a month consulting for a law firm and living with his sister in Queens, New York. Since his release, he’s also been posting some incredibly cursed content on TikTok. There’s a clip of him using “two phones plus a laptop” on the New York subway (is this meant to be a flex? I genuinely don’t understand). There’s another where he says he’s in “Sephora, getting [his] glow up on”, even though he still looks ugly to me. In another, he says he’s “in the hood trying to buy GPUs” before flaunting a bag full of money. Cool!

In one particularly insane video, posted yesterday, he claims to be on the lookout for an intern. “If you started your internship and you don’t like it and you want to level up and come work with Shkreli, then holla at your boy,” he says.