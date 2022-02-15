Are you an empath or a deluded narcissist?

An investigation into the internet’s mass empath awakening

Text Charlotte Colombo

Two years into a pandemic, we all need a bit more empathy – both towards each other and ourselves. It’s commonly accepted that most people possess empathy and the ability to empathise, but for self-described “empaths”, their relationship with empathy goes a little further. According to Dr Carla Marie Manly, a practising clinical psychologist based in California, the term “empath” refers to the ability to “tune into” another person’s energy, feelings and experiences. If you’re an empath, she tells Dazed, it apparently means that you have “perceptual abilities” which are “experienced on a continuum”. People defining themselves as empaths isn’t new, but in recent years, more and more people have adopted this identifier, and interest in empath culture has consequently skyrocketed. While the r/Empaths subreddit – an online forum designed for people who believe they have these “perceptual abilities” – has existed since 2013, its membership dramatically spiked from the end of 2019 onwards, increasing from approximately 20,000 members to nearly 100,000 members in the past two years. Membership spiked during the pandemic, with over 60,000 people joining the subreddit from March 2020 onwards. (Data from Google Trends also shows that there was a rapid increase in people searching for the term “empath” throughout 2021.)

At the same time, the past year or two has seen a new wave of empath-related content on TikTok. Related tags such as “empath”, “empaths of TikTok” and “empath awakening” have an enormous presence on the app, drawing in 1.2 billion, 170.6 million and 6.9 million views respectively. The timeframe coincides neatly with the spread of COVID-19 and our subsequent isolation – and according to psychologist Saul Rosenthal, this is no coincidence. He explains that it’s possible the “growing conversation” about empaths has risen from people’s “reflection of the ongoing chronic stress related to the pandemic”. According to Rosenthal, “chronic stress raises sensitivity and decreases tolerance.” As a result, “it may well be that more people are ‘feeling’ other people’s emotions even more strongly than usual, and having a harder time managing that.” This, Rosenthal tells Dazed, could be why so many people are drawn to the label. “The concept of the empath provides an explanation that many people will experience as positive,” he says. But not everyone feels that way. In fact, the term garnered widespread attention this year after a TikTok sparked an anti-empath movement. In the clip, which has since been deleted, TikTok user @lillunah describes herself as an “empath” who “meets the person everyone speaks so highly of”. In the video, she casts herself as the empath, who uses her high levels of “perception” to deduce that the person everyone liked wasn’t exactly how they seemed.

Unfortunately, while this TikTok definitely blew up, it probably wasn’t in the way @lillunah wanted. Between December 2021 and January this year, countless stitches and duets renounced the user for “pretending” to be an empath. A lot of users called the video “cringe” and mocked it with parodies – many of which went viral, morphing the TikTok into a meme known only by an infamous catchphrase: “Me, an empath.” The “me, an empath” meme did not begin on TikTok, and has been appearing sporadically on Twitter since 2017. But the format still more or less follows the same structure: a hyperbolic and oftentimes absurdly obvious “bad” situation – such as meeting a serial killer – is followed up by the “empath” saying that they sense “bad vibes”. Or, in another example, the “empath” does an action that unsurprisingly upsets a person – such as killing their dog or punching them in the face – and follows this up by saying that their heightened perception makes them “sense” the other person’s distress. While the meme takes various forms, a consistent cynicism underlies it: the belief that self-proclaiming “empaths” are either faking their abilities, or confusing the basic ability to perceive people’s feelings with some kind of superpower.

Me, an Empath, visiting the ruins of Pompeii:



"I'm sensing something bad happened here" pic.twitter.com/9rCWLflz9k — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) February 12, 2022