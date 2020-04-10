Rihanna is throwing a party tonight and we're all invited

Given that most of us are stuck indoors for the foreseeable future, people are finding new ways to connect, create, and share stories, with many looking toÂ InstagramÂ as their arena of choice. Seriously, have you ever seen so many glowing pink â€™Liveâ€™ circles at the top of your feed?Â

Following in the footsteps ofÂ James Blake, who gave us an intimate performance from behind his home piano, and French New Wave iconÂ Jean-Luc Godard, who offered a masterclass on â€˜images in the time of coronavirusâ€™, the next star to step up to the virtual plate is Rihanna, through her label Fenty.Â

Taking placeÂ tonight (April 10), the Fenty Social Club IG event will see the likes ofÂ Octavian,Â Kitty Cash, andÂ DJ PedroÂ perform live around the world, with special guests expected to drop in throughout the evening. Rumour has it that even RiRi herself might make a surprise appearance during the session, which means it's definitely not one to be missed.Â Â

Check out the post below for more details and look back on Fentyâ€™s SS20 campaign above.