Lil Nas X comes out on Twitter

Rap’s resident cowboy Lil Nas X appears to have come out as gay in time for the end of Pride Month this June. The ‘Old Town Road’ trapper announced the news on Twitter yesterday, 30 June, by pointing to the lyrics of his track ‘C7osure’ from his debut EP 7.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,” he wrote. “But before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.” The tweet also included a rainbow emoji.

The track begins with the lyrics, “True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free.” It continues: “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let me future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin when I’m old.”

Another tweet points to 7’s artwork, featuring a cityscape lit up in rainbow lights that hints at the LGBTQ flag: “deadass thought I made it obvious,” it reads.

This weekend, Lil Nas X joined Miley Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

The country-trapper’s ‘Old Town Road’ has been the most streamed song since April, breaking previous records set by Drake.