It’s official: the UK is in its human rights flop era

‘Hostile’ and ‘authoritarian’, Britain has dropped several rankings in a global index of civic freedoms

Text James Greig

It’s a cheerful news day in the UK: our life expectancy is growing at a slower rate than other comparable economies; we are on track for a ‘disastrous decade’ of income stagnation; and now we have received official confirmation that the country is becoming more authoritarian. The Civicus Monitor, an international body that analyses the democratic health of 196 countries, has downgraded Britain in its annual index of civic freedoms, stating that the government has created a “hostile environment” for charities, campaigners and other civil society groups.

The report cites anti-protest laws which have increased police powers, including the Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Act and the Public Order Act, now passing through Parliament, which is intended to curb ‘guerilla’-style protests in the vein of Just Stop Oil. The latter bill sets an extremely low bar for what can be considered ‘serious disruption’, allowing the police to stop and search people without reasonable grounds for suspicion and quash protests before they even begin. According to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, this legislation risks “inhibiting protests and leading to unnecessary criminalisation of peaceful protesters”. Protests have to be at least somewhat disruptive in order to have an impact, so there’s not much difference between banning ‘disruptive’ protests and banning them outright. The Civicus report provides a number of further examples of the government’s erosion of civil rights; including the Strikes Bill, which would severely curtail trade unions; the growing attacks on migrants and asylum-seekers, which exhibit a flagrant disregard for international law; Rishi Sunak’s choice to overturn Scotland’s democratic decision to reform Gender Recognition; and the Online Safety Bill, which risks increasing censorship and limiting freedom of expression. It also points to a growing distrust of the police, referencing Sarah Everard’s murder, the thousands of cases where serving police officers have committed domestic or sexual violence, and a number of incidents they have been caught exchanging homophobic and racist messages.