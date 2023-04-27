Has the world become too dystopian for Black Mirror?

Black Mirror has dropped a teaser for its sixth season, which will be arriving in June. Ever since it was acquired by Netflix in 2016, the show has drawn high-profile Hollywood actors, and this upcoming season is no exception: the cast will include Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Josh Hartnett, Rob Delaney, and many more. The trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of plot, but it looks more lavish and cinematic than ever before and decidedly dark in tone – even by the standards set by previous seasons. Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Charlie Brooker hinted that we can expect something different: “Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he said. “Alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do.”

Like all anthology shows, Black Mirror has always been hit-and-miss, and every season has featured a couple of dud episodes. But at its best, it can be genuinely powerful and moving. Still, I’m not sure whether it will land the same in 2023, when reality is so absurd and on-the-nose that satire feels redundant. In a way, the show is the victim of its own success – it’s almost been too prescient, which makes it harder to imagine where it can go next. From its first season, it was always responding to things that were happening at the time, and didn’t “predict” the social trends it was satirising, be that smartphone addiction or cancel culture. But a disturbing number of its fictional technologies have since come into being, as though engineers watched the show’s nightmarish visions of the future and come away thinking, “that’s actually a pretty neat idea!”

The creator of AI chatbot Replika, for example, was directly inspired by 2013 episode Be Right Back, in which a grieving woman creates a facsimile of her dead husband based on his internet footprint. While it’s yet to provide a walking, talking robot, one South Korean company has created a service titled Re;Memory, which recreates the voice of your dead loved ones and allows you to chat with them. Similar to 2017’s Metalhead, in which survivors of the apocalypse are hunted by evil robot dogs, San Francisco’s police department recently came under fire for a proposed policy of allowing robots to kill suspected criminals. Samsung is developing a set of contact lens which allows you to record your experiences; a technology which didn’t work out great for the protagonists of The Entire History of You (2011). While the Metaverse currently looks way too shoddy to shoddy to resemble the virtual reality landscapes depicted in USS Callister (2017), it’s a step in that direction. And of course, much like the plot of the show’s debut episode, former prime minister David Cameron – allegedly – fucked a pig.