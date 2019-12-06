Lena Dunham is producing a new show about high schoolers

Since her decade-defining show Girls ended in 2017, Lena Dunham has been busy: she created the comedy series Camping, starred in a Tarantino film, and made some life-changing decisions. Now, the writer is set to produce a new HBO Max show called Generation.

The series is written by 18-year-old Zelda Barnz and her dad Daniel, who directed the Jennifer Aniston-starring 2014 film, Cake. Made up of half-hour episodes, the show will follow a group of high schoolers “whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community”.

Speaking in a press release, Dunham said: “I have fallen head over heels for this brilliant family, who have allowed their 18-year-old daughter Zelda to express herself in a way that’s both effortlessly funny and plumbs the depths of the adolescent experience. I cannot wait for people to see Zelda’s brilliance come to life.”