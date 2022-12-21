Was 2022 the most important year for sustainable fashion?

From widespread protests and legislative action, to screaming matches on Twitter about Shein – we travel back over the year in sustainability

Here we are at the end of another year of trying to carve out a fashion industry which doesn’t eat the planet and itself. The idea of securing a climate that human beings can actually live in and a world that isn’t strewn shore to shore with mountains of discarded clothes seems utterly reasonable on the surface, but the battle of wills rages on thanks to the never-ending quest for two things: profit, and discourse. I have personally declared every single one of the past four years a ~big year~ for sustainable fashion, but I am declaring this one the biggest yet, thanks to a whole host of factors like widespread protests, multiple pieces of legislation, and screaming matches on Twitter about how Shein is Marxist, actually. Let’s explore what happened in 2022…

SHEIN REIGNED

You might never have heard of the Higg Index, but brands have been using the tool, which was developed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, as a basis for materials choices and sustainability claims for years. This year the reliability of the index unravelled as the Norwegian Consumer Authority and the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets ruled that it needed reviewing and improving. That may have been putting it lightly, as the likes of Quartz and the New York Times tore it to shreds – not least because the index strongly favoured fossil fuel-based synthetics over natural materials based on flawed data provided by a plastics manufacturer association. Who would have possibly thought that a tool which allowed the worst offenders to paint themselves as sustainable could be problematic? GRAND GESTURES WERE TRENDING

Campaigners have been calling for fashion regulation for literally decades and in 2022 it finally started to materialise. Senate Bill 62, aka the Garment Worker Protection Act, was effective from January 1, eliminating piece work and guaranteeing the minimum wage for California garment workers. The FABRIC Act was introduced in the US to try and make brands and retailers jointly accountable for wage violations and incentivise onshore manufacturing, among other things and, if it passes, the New York Fashion Act would mandate things like supply chain disclosure and climate targets. In the EU, the European Commission aims to introduce legal requirements for the longevity, repairability, and recyclability of clothes, while the Good Clothes, Fair Pay campaign demands a living wage for garment workers. Is regulation glamorous? No. But could it transform fashion? Yes. NEW DESIGNERS WERE DOING THE WORK