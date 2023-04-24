Tell Me Where Your Freedom Lies is the ongoing photo project by Fotómetro – aka Ofek Avshalom and Rona Bar – exploring identity and self-expression

Text Carla Pelosoff

“In a society that keeps trying to put you in a certain box, sometimes the small acts of self-expression matter the most,” says photographer Ofek Avshalom, one half of ‘Fotómetro’ with Rona Bar – the Israeli-born photography duo that marries Bar’s dark surrealist concepts with Avshalom’s realist style. A cryptic tattoo, a hand-made piece of clothing, an abstract painting… These are some of the simple elements that Bar and Avshalom were drawn to when creating their recent photo series Tell Me Where Your Freedom Lies. Here, the duo enter their subjects’ most private spaces and immortalises them at different stages of their life. Comprising images taken over the course of the last 12 months in locations across Tel Aviv, London and Bristol, the duo sought to highlight what made these individuals special to them. Bar tells Dazed, “We think that some details are easily overlooked in real life but in a photo you have time to stop and stare.”

While the word “freedom” may evoke images of wide open space rather than the interiors, the pair chose to frame their subjects between four walls. “The title Tell Me Where Your Freedom Lies is taken from the song ‘The Crystal Ship’ by The Doors,” says Bar. “We felt that it represented the enduring search for self-expression and identity.” Much like the song, the series is characterised by a dreamy, tranquil atmosphere. “My room has always been my safe place, my shrine, the place I can feel free to be myself,” explains Bar. From a young man trying on a necklace in his girlfriend’s room to a woman sitting on her bed the night before her breast cancer surgery, the images, as Avshalom puts it, portray “the feeling that the subjects are in their natural environments, where they feel comfortable”. The burgeoning selfhood of the young people they photograph manifests itself in their choice of clothes and how they present themselves, be it Olivia in her favourite dress, Nitzen with a plastic elf ear, or Milly showing off her homemade garments. From their own experience, Avshalom and Bar consider these small details to be an integral part of youth culture, as a way for young people to not only make their developing identities legible to themselves but also to signal to others; to align themselves with movements, ideas, and belief systems by expressing something externally that reflects their internal landscape.

Photography Fotómetro (Ofek Avshalom and Rona Bar)