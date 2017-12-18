WokeCharlotte: the meme clapping back at dated Sex and the City moments

Look, people are woke now and if you’re not then expect to be cancelled. Those are the really weird rules.

We started this year with worldwide protest, so 12 months in there’s no room for sitting on the fence politically – even in pop culture. While the list of films you can no longer watch grows as Hollywood is exposed as a breeding ground for perverts, there are other movies and shows that have just dated badly.

Unfortunately, this includes Sex and the City, which was so forward-thinking at the time and let’s be honest, is still great and can’t be cancelled. It’s still witty sex-positive and set the bar for multi-dimensional female leads but like every single thing in the world, it’s not without its problematic moments. Enter Woke Charlotte memes, which are remixing the series’ most dated moments of dialogue via the most earnest and typically naive friend in the group of four, Charlotte York.

The format is as follows: someone says something quite fucked up about race, gender or sexuality, something that wouldn’t fly today, then Charlotte steps in to check those around her for their casual ignorance. Posts have covered Samantha’s transphobic language and complete lack of awareness as she gentrifies the meatpacking district, and the man Charlotte is sleeping with in the infamous “you fucking bitch you fucking whore” episode.