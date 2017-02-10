Exclusive: an incredible Margiela documentary is coming

Martin Margiela remains one of fashion’s biggest mysteries. The semi-anonymous, rarely-photographed designer is pretty much as far from our self-promoting social media era as you can get, and his total withdrawal from the industry after selling the label and later giving up his role at it makes his character seem almost mythical. Who was the man who, along with business partner Jenny Meirens, scorned supermodels to have friends walk the runway, who radically rethought familiar silhouettes, eschewed branding for a blank nametag and whose take on design has inspired everyone from Raf Simons to Demna Gvasalia? What was it like to work alongside him?

As Dazed can exclusively announce, a new documentary sets out to explore that final question. Called We Margiela, the film features those who were part of the designer’s collective – including Meirens herself, who talks about her and Martin’s desire to break all boundaries and go against the system of fashion. Many of those who were there in the label’s early days speak for the first time, opening up their personal collections (shelves of Tabi boots or carefully preserved stockman-inspired jackets, for instance) and telling their stories.

“During the development of the film, the story became very much the genesis of the house, its relevance and of course how it ended” – mint film office

We walk the streets around the old design studio with Axel Keller, who worked in sales, are invited into the home of make-up artist Inge Grognard, and hear from Grace Fisher, a model for the house who met Margiela in a nightclub. As well as members of the design teams, there's even a moment with the women in his Italian factory, who recall the designer as a handsome young man, bursting with ideas. It's an emotive, illuminating look into the archives of those for whom Margiela wasn't just a brand, it was a vital chapter in their lives, and ultimately explores the conflict between creativity and commerciality which hastened the designer's exit.