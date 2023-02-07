The rise of the deinfluencer

Is TikTok’s new ‘deinfluencing’ trend genuinely an antidote to our culture of overconsumption, or is it just a symptom of our economically turbulent times?

Text Diyora Shadijanova

Have you heard? We’re in a ‘deinfluencing’ era now. You read that correctly: influencers on TikTok are telling their followers what not to buy under the guise of critiquing overconsumption and saving money. The growing trend – which has mainly taken root in the beauty and lifestyle communities – comprises of videos in which popular products are labelled overhyped. “I’m here to deinfluence you,” one user warns, in a video with over 56,000 likes. “Do not get the Ugg Minis. Do not get the Dyson Airwrap. Do not get the Charlotte Tilbury Wand. Do not get the Stanley Cup. Do not get Colleen Hoover’s books. Do not get the AirPods Pro Max.” If influencer marketing uses personal endorsements to sell products, in principle, deinfluencing should urge consumers to think critically about their purchases and evaluate their necessity. ‘Deinfluencing’ videos surfaced at the beginning of the year, as a sincere attempt to join the dots between trend cycles, unethical labour practices and excess waste. “We’ve all learned the impacts of the fast fashion industry,” Shelbi Orme, a sustainability content creator, weighed in under the deinfluencing hashtag, which at present has been viewed 100 million times on TikTok. “We [know] about the human rights violations happening within the fast fashion industry, but honestly ‘fast make-up’ is very problematic as well.” Orme is right, but it’s not just the fashion and beauty sectors which revel in unethical production – almost all global industries do. Since 1970, human resource extraction has more than tripled, including a fivefold increase in the use of non-metallic minerals and a 45 per cent increase in fossil fuel use. To put plainly, none of this is sustainable.

Yet, as is often the case online, what started as an honest, user-led intervention into our collective consumer behaviour, has been co-opted by influencers to shill even more products. ‘Deinfluencing’ videos have metamorphosed into a viral video format in which influencers are slating products they didn’t like and redirecting followers to other products or their ‘dupes’. In essence, most ‘deinfluencers’ on the app are really influencers in sheep’s clothing. Evidently, the same people who regularly shove products in our faces are not interested in stopping, especially when it’s a source of income for them. For most, ‘deinfluencing’ appears to be the latest ‘socially conscious’ marketing ploy loosely based around sustainability and the financial hardship consumers may be experiencing during a global economic decline. Worldwide, people have tightened their purse strings to survive rising rents, utility bills and inflation rates. At the same time, saturation and increased competition in the influencing market mean the job is simply not as easy as it used to be. In a recent report, 71 per cent of marketing agencies, brands, and influencers admit to having increased the amount of content they produce and share, while 63.2 per cent are feeling the impact of 2023’s macroeconomic circumstances.