These portraits recreate missing memories with an absent dad

Ashley Markle’s Do you know how beautiful you are? envisions an imagined shared history with her long-lost father

Text Matthew Burgos

Ashley Markle’s parents divorced when she was just five, so her early memories of her estranged biological father Robert Markle are hazy, shaped by her mother’s inevitably biased perspective. “Through the [intervening] years there were a couple of times that we tried to reconnect but it never lasted,” the New York-based photographer tells Dazed. By the time she was 11, her dad had become an absent figure. It wasn’t until over a decade later till father and daughter reconnected again. “When I graduated from college, I knew I was going to move away and most likely stay away for the rest of my life. I figured if there was ever a chance of us trying again, I had to do it now,” Markle recalls. “So I reached out to him that summer. We met up and walked around town talking for hours.”

But half the time they were strangers, walking on eggshells, cautious of the discontinuities in their relationship. “Things were still slightly awkward because we had no idea what our relationship was supposed to look like and didn’t really know each other,” Markle explains. “There was a lot of love between us but also a lot of fear. Eventually, I told myself that if I wanted to have a real relationship with him, he needed to see all of me.” One day, they met up and strolled around Mosquito Lake in Bob’s native Ohio. Markle had brought her camera with her and, catching a break, they paused in front of the azure lake by the sandy shore. She set up her camera and her father stood a few feet away from the device, uncertain of what to do. In a swift move, Markle jumped at him. He was caught off guard but held his daughter in her arms as the lens snapped the photo. She recalls: “That image felt so powerful when I first saw it because it really felt like I was taking a leap of faith by opening up my soul to him for the first time.”

Photography Ashley Markle

Over the following five years, Markle created more portraits of her father and herself as a way for them to bond over the few shared memories they did possess while tentatively filling in the gaps and forging new mutual experiences. The photo series Do you know how beautiful you are? chronicles these attempts to reconstruct her relationship with Bob. She frequently visited his home in Warren, Ohio, and recreated unrealised images from the imagined past that might have been – the seminal moments of her childhood that he’d missed out on. Each portrait of father and daughter revisits a fantasised, revised past, filling in the holes of their imagined history: watching him shave his beard, she too applies shaving cream to her smooth face, mirroring his routine; climbing a tree and almost slipping, Bob stands poised to catch her; brushing her hair, she gets ready for school while he watches on; from the vantage point of his leather armchair, he admires as she practices her swag moves for prom night. Below, Ashley Markle recalls, in her own words, her memories of taking a particularly important image [below] from the series Do you know how beautiful you are?

Photography Ashley Markle