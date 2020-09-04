Watching porn isn’t bad for your sex life, study confirms

New research contradicts the common misconception that porn negatively impacts your sexual satisfaction and mental wellbeing

Text Brit Dawson

If, like the UK government, you read the Daily Mail and have absolutely no sex, you probably think that porn is bad for you – that it causes erectile dysfunction, negatively impacts body image, and decreases sexual satisfaction. Though there may be anectotal evidence to support these suggestions, there’s rarely the science to back them up. In fact, studies have often proved the opposite. A 2018 report found no link between watching porn and women’s problems with their body image or relationships, while a 2019 study asserted that a preference for porn-like sex doesn’t undermine men’s sexual satisfaction. Research also conducted last year found “little if no evidence” that porn use causes delayed ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. Now, a new study debunks these misconceptions further, confirming that watching porn doesn’t negatively impact sexual satisfaction or mental wellbeing.

Particularly in women in the study, porn use was actually a good thing for both the porn user and her partner. “For women, regardless of partner’s sex, using pornography was associated with their own and their partner’s higher sexual desire...” https://t.co/YU8YhYqy5x — Faith Harper (@TheIntimacyDr) September 1, 2020

Published in the Sexual and Relationship Therapy journal, the study asked 252 heterosexual men and women about the frequency of their online pornography use. The survey also assessed their mental wellbeing, sexual and body satisfaction, as well as sexist attitudes towards both men and women. Researchers wanted to explore these potential correlations through individuals’ susceptibility to media effects. The authors identified one key variable as the perceived realism of porn – basically: if a person thinks what they see on adult sites is reflective of IRL sex, are they more likely to be negatively impacted by it in their actual sex lives? Unsurprisingly, results showed that 79 per cent of respondents had watched porn in the last three months, while 85 per cent had in their lifetime. The study found no significant link between porn use and mental health, sexual satisfaction, body image, or sexism.

Illustration by Marianne Wilson