Stop moaning about how commercial Pride is

There’s a crucial difference between pink pound marketing – however tacky or cynical it may be – and pinkwashing. It’s time to pick our battles

Text James Greig

Complaining about Pride being too commercial has become a June tradition in its own right. Which is understandable: corporate Pride is unequivocally bad. But much of this criticism is so glib and superficial that it ends up conflating real problems with inane nonsense that we simply don’t need to care about. And while I’d never dream of telling anyone to stop complaining, if you’re not doing anything to support the many cooler, cheaper and more fun alternatives to Pride, which already exist all over the country, then there might be better uses for your time. Corporate Pride sucks, but the discourse around it is often muddled. Take the concept of ‘pinkwashing’. The term was coined in 1985, as a way for women with breast cancer to critique companies which claimed to support them while profiting from their illness. It was then used in relation to LGBTQ+ issues by the Palestine solidarity movement: in this context, it referred to Israel’s cynical exploitation of gay rights to present a progressive image and conceal its oppressive policies. As time went on, the term became more widely deployed to refer to the practice of violent governments or corporations appropriating LGBTQ+ issues to launder their reputations. The crucial component of pinkwashing is that it’s a smokescreen used to deflect attention from something else. This could apply to Israel, oil companies, and arms dealerships, but doesn’t really make sense as a framework to discuss Marks & Spencers releasing an LGBT-themed sandwich.

Yet, nowadays, the term ‘pinkwashing’ is regularly used to disparage any LGBTQ-related marketing campaign – from black-and-white Skittles to food delivery apps offering tips for a bottom-friendly diet. We can dislike these PR stunts on the basis that they are corny and pandering, but it’s unhelpful to collapse them together with the more insidious ways that Pride month is exploited. Burger King releasing – and having to apologise for – a set of burgers where both buns are ‘tops’ or ‘bottoms’ isn’t the same thing as the Israeli government presenting itself as a queer utopia to distract from its brutal military occupation, nor is it equivalent to the Home Office adding a rainbow to its Twitter profile at the same time it’s deporting queer asylum seekers. There’s a crucial difference between pink-pound marketing, however tacky or cynical, and pinkwashing. The first category is annoying and patronising but ultimately merits little response beyond an eye-roll; the second is actually important and worth devoting energy to fighting. Eliding the difference between the two leads to a trivialising effect, where a taco chain posting a gauche tweet is afforded the same significance as an apartheid regime marketing itself as a gay travel destination in order to bolster its image. We don’t have to care about these things equally. It’s fine to be against corporate Pride, but we should endeavour to be actively for something too. People often pine for a bygone era when Pride was radical, which is all well and good but you can’t expect a counterculture to be handed to you on a plate by corporate-sponsored events. All over Britain, groups of people have responded to a lack of diversity in mainstream Pride events by starting something new. UK Black Pride, which was launched in 2005, is now Europe’s largest celebration of African, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American and Caribbean-heritage LGBTQ+ people. There are also several Trans Pride events, most notably in London and Brighton: when you recall Pride in London’s failure to prevent a gang of transphobes from hi-jacking its parade in 2018, it’s clear that these alternatives are sorely needed. Free Pride, based in Glasgow, was started in 2015 after the city’s mainstream event began charging people to attend (including a £60 VIP ticket), as well as being strictly policed, corporate-focused, and overwhelmingly white and cis. “Transness, gender variation, spaces for Black or disabled LGBTQ people weren’t being taken into consideration at all,” the organisers tell Dazed. “We decided to offer a space for celebration, partying and fun, but also for learning. We introduced workshops about sex work, police abolition, and different aspects of trans identities.”