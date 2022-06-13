Who are Patriot Front? An intro to the sinister US neo-Nazi group

Last Saturday (June 11), dozens of white supremacists were detained and charged with conspiracy to riot in Idaho. According to the police, the group was planning to disrupt a Pride event being held nearby in Coeur d’Alene City Park.

After being tipped off by a concerned citizen, the police arrested 31 members of the far-right group Patriot Front. Described by a local sheriff as being “dressed like a small army”, the group was travelling with shields, shin guards and smoke grenades. The members arrested hailed from a number of states including Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon and Virginia, while at least one member lived in Idaho. The leader of the group was found to have a seven-page document which outlined an operational plan in extensive detail. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Patriot Front and the wider context of escalating queerphobic hostility in which this event took place.

WHO ARE THE PATRIOT FRONT?

Patriot Front are a far-right, antisemitic and white supremacist group that was formed following the infamous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, 2017 (you’ll have seen the pictures of angry men screaming while clutching Tikki torches.) According to the Anti-Defamation League, an NGO which tracks extremism, they’re a breakaway group from a different organisation, Vanguard America, and the split took place following Charlottesville.

Shortly after forming, the group posted a manifesto to their website calling for “American Fascism”, in the form of a “return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers.” According to the manifesto, people who aren’t white cannot be considered American. In terms of their aesthetics, there is a heavy focus on American symbols.