People are prank calling Donald Trump’s election fraud hotline

The president has set up a phone line for voters to report incidences of ‘voter suppression and irregularities’, despite there being no evidence of fraud in the 2020 US election

Text Brit Dawson

Donald Trump is still throwing a tantrum, two days after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. As well as continuing to falsely declare victory and make baseless claims about electoral fraud on Twitter, the president has set up a hotline for people to report incidents of “voter suppression, irregularities, and fraud”. Despite presenting no evidence that the Democrats “stole” the election, Trump is adamant that his defeat (if he’ll ever concede it) is the result of foul play. In a desperate attempt to prove this, the Trump campaign is asking its supporters to share examples of voter fraud, either via an online form, or over the phone. What the campaign didn’t plan for, however, was the influx of prank calls they would get. Supporters of Biden and the vice president-elect Kamala Harris – AKA supporters of democracy – have taken the opportunity to troll the president by calling in with fake stories of fraud.

I’m don’t want to tell anyone what to do, but if you felt like calling this number and, say, reporting the Hamburglar, I can confirm from personal experience that it would be very funny https://t.co/GIRoHn6jAa — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

Alex Hirsch, the creator of Disney’s animated series, Gravity Falls, seemingly started the trend by quote tweeting Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, who shared the number for the hotline, and saying: “I’m (sic) don’t want to tell anyone what to do, but if you felt like calling this number and, say, reporting the Hamburglar, I can confirm from personal experience that it would be very funny.” In a follow-up post, the animator can be heard using the voices of his series’ characters, as he tells the person on the hotline: “I committed some voter fraud. I’m very proud about it, and I’d like to tell Mr Rudy Giuliani about it. I went in there and I had a big old sack, and I just started taking ballots out of the box. I didn’t even try to hide it; I went into the crowd, I blew them kisses. I think I’m a local hero. I’d like Rudy to give me a medal or something.” Documenting more prank calls, Twitter user @major__Ray started a thread of the best videos trolling the president. One is by TikTok user @jenny_jenny_jen_jen, who shared a video of herself pranking the hotline, telling the person on the phone, “There’s an obese turtle that has rolled onto its back…”, before being cut off.

1 - People are calling the Trump 'voter fraud' hotline at 1-888-630-1776 and pranking them....



He wants to speak to Rudy! pic.twitter.com/lV7xmcEpTB — major_Ray🧢⚔️ (@major__Ray) November 8, 2020

PLEASE don’t call the Trump Voter Fraud hotline at 1-888-503-3526 and play them the losing sound from The Price Is Right. pic.twitter.com/UebtDPi5K5 — Mike C (@mikecicons) November 7, 2020