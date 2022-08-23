Harry Styles faces backlash for comments about ‘gay sex in films’

Following remarks he made during an interview to promote his upcoming film, My Policeman, Harry Styles has found himself at the centre of a social media controversy.

Based on a novel of the same, My Policeman is set in Brighton in the 1950s. It tells the story of a closeted police officer (played by Styles) whose marriage to a woman (The Crown’s Emma Corrin) is threatened when he embarks on an affair with another man – something which was illegal at the time. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Styles said that it will depict gay sex as “tender and loving.”

“So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” he said. “There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Michael Grandage] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

It was the suggestion that cinema suffers from an abundance of “two guys going at it” which provoked the most backlash, which is understandable – the claim doesn’t bear any scrutiny whatsoever. What steamy gay sex romps has Styles been watching – and more importantly, where can I torrent them? I’ve seen a lot of queer films over the last ten years and barring a few exceptions (Stranger by the Lake and Benedetta spring to mind), I wouldn’t say there has been a preponderance of explicit sex. In Call Me By Your Name, notoriously the camera pans away just as Elio and Oliver begin to undress. God’s Own Country is passionate and erotic in its own way, but it’s hardly pornographic – more’s the pity!

I could go on... Sauvage contains a harrowing depiction of sexual violence, but that hardly seems like the kind of thing to which Styles is referring, and what I remember most about 120 BPM is a heartbreaking scene where a character dying of AIDS-related illnesses receives a handjob from his lover in a hospital bed. None of these films could reasonably be said to suffer from a lack of “tenderness” – for that matter, you’d struggle to think of a more tender, haltering depiction of sex on film than the beach scene in Moonlight. If we’re talking more mainstream fare, like Star Wars or Lightyear, then we’re limited to the quickest and most chaste pecks on the lips, designed to be easily edited out for foreign markets.