Dimes Square is getting its own reality show

Dimes Square, the area that launched a thousand thinkpieces, has officially got its very own reality show. Dubbed the first-ever meme neighbourhood, it gained traction online earlier this year as the meeting place for the downtown New York scene, as well as a space for Extremely Online tastemakers and the ironic (or not) anti-woke intellectual movement. In the months since its stratospheric ascent, it spurred an eponymous theatre production and countless more thinkpieces, eventually landing its own location on Google Maps.

As with all online trends, the cycle burns short and fast – and Dime Square’s latest dispatch, The Come Up, is perhaps the final nail in the coffin. Or is it? The show, which premieres in September, is described as an unscripted docuseries about six Gen Z New Yorkers who hustle and flirt and all the other things you’d expect from a reality show. Not to mention romantic shots of the cityscape and local hot spot Clandestino.

The cast features model-performer Fernando Casablancas, fashion designer Taofeek Abijako, photographer Sophia Wilson, nightlife personality Ebon Gore, and actors Claude Shwartz and Ben Hard. We’re yet to see a trailer for the series, but if The Cut’s exclusive is anything to go by, we can expect to see a group “enchanted by naïve self-belief and serendipity” – a bizarre take on a location that’s so rooted in internet culture and post-irony.

The Come Up will premiere on Freeform and Hulu in September