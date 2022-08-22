A brief explainer on the chemtrails conspiracy theory

The hot weather is seeing the conspiracy that planes are pumping poison into the sky take off again – but is there any truth in the theory?

Text Kyle MacNeill

If you’re into your conspiracy theories – or are just a massive Lana stan – it’s likely you’ll have heard of chemtrails before. Those white lines that trail behind planes in the sky are actually called contrails, and they’re essentially streaks of water vapour and a minute amount of soot particles, crystallising into ice at high altitudes and visible from down below. But in slightly more esoteric circles, contrails aren’t the only thing emitted by planes. Enter chemtrails. Conspiracists think that while contrails might exist, some of the white streaks last too long and are too large to be just water vapour – instead, they believe that they must consist of other chemicals. Many supporters of the theory argue that these ‘other chemicals’ are purposefully and nefariously sprayed into the atmosphere by the government for myriad reasons. This theory has been circling around the internet for decades. In the late 90s, internet forums started to propagate the idea that the US government was spraying citizens with chemicals, leading to US aviation and environmental agencies desperately trying to ground the discourse. Since then, it’s flown across the world, famously reaching the UK government in 2005 when David Drew MP asked about the effects of chemtrails, a bit like that time Brass Eye got politicians to talk about a made-up drug called Cake. The theory has never really gone away, instead just waxing and waning in popularity.