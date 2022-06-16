Ken has always been gay

As a still of Ryan Gosling as Ken causes people to question the Barbie character’s sexuality, James Greig explains why the doll has always been a bit fruity

Text James Greig

Yesterday, Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film set the internet ablaze by releasing the first promotional still of Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. With his peroxide blonde hair, orange spray tan and washboard abs, he looks like some ageing twink that you’d see at G-A-Y Late on a Wednesday night – and reactions haves been mixed. Lots of people said that, at 42, Gosling is simply too old to play Ken, while others lambasted this as ageist; writing in The Independent, Victoria Richards argued, “It’s time to do away with ageism and recognise that you don’t have to be below 25 to be beautiful.” Already, the image has inspired scores of memes based on the simple premise that Ken looks, well, kind of gay. This is nothing new. The doll has a long history as a gay symbol, which stands to reason: minus a handle-bar moustache, he embodies the kind of beauty ideals that in the 70s and 80s would find you atop the sexual hierarchy of Fire Island. He is also, of course, extremely kitsch – a vibe which has always been popular among gay men.

The most striking example of Ken as an accidental gay icon is ‘Earring Magic Ken’, a doll which was released in 1993. Mattel had been manufacturing Barbie since 1959, and while she had always sold well, Ken – introduced a little while later – was something of a flop. In an effort to boost sales in the early 90s, Mattel ran a focus group with a bunch of five-year-old girls to figure out how they could make the doll more appealing. These girls, inspired by music videos on MTV and the aesthetics of Prince, Right Said Fred, and Madonna’s backing dancers, said they wanted Ken to have a mesh shirt, leather vest, earrings, tight pants and a necklace. The resulting product, Earring Magic Ken, went down in history as one of the most disastrous marketing decisions of all time. The doll proved controversial partly just because it was clearly a little bit fruity, but also because the necklace Ken wore looked a lot like a chrome cock ring – a sex toy which at the time was commonly used as a fashion accessory within the US’s queer nightlife scene. Writer Dan Savage wrote an article about the doll in The Chicago Reader, arguing that the necklace is “what ten out of ten people in-the-know will tell you at a glance is a cock ring”, and suggesting that Mattel’s design team had “spent a weekend in LA or New York dashing from rave to rave, taking notes and Polaroids”. In response to the ensuing backlash, Mattel’s head of communications disavowed any deliberate attempt to imitate gay culture and publicly stated that “we’re not in the business of putting cock rings into the hands of little girls”. Nowadays, Mattell would probably double down and describe Earring Magic Ken as ‘defiantly, unapologetically queer’, but this was a much more homophobic time, in the midst of the AIDS crisis and well before the rise of corporate LGBT marketing. Instead, Mattel hastily discontinued and recalled the product – despite the fact that, commercially speaking, it was a roaring success. Hoards of gay men rushed out to buy it ironically, making it to this day the best-selling Ken doll of all time.