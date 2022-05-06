Did Sky Ferreira turn down a date with Elon Musk?

This week, a tweet about Sky Ferreira rejecting Elon Musk went viral. The tweet in question – shared from a nonentity gossip account with barely any followers – claimed that the singer had declined the billionaire’s requests for a date, after being approached “by his team at 2022’s Met Gala”.

Tragically, given the source, this is highly unlikely to be true. It is barely news. So why are we here, you ask? Why are you reading these words, and why am I wasting my time writing them? Perhaps because it could be true. Perhaps because there is no smoke without fire. Perhaps because I have 15 minutes to kill, and that may be enough time to find the fire.

So what are the facts? Elon Musk – an anti-unionist billionaire who tortures monkeys – was pictured sitting next to Ferreira at the Met Gala this year. It may have been a date, it may not. It may have just been an awkward seating set-up. Here is said picture: