How to manifest a guy in 10 days

Be like Megan Fox, who believes she manifested Machine Gun Kelly into existence when she was just four years old <3

Text Serena Smith

I’m flicking through my FYP when one particular TikTok grabs my attention. “Did you know that you can literally have whatever it is you want?”, the monotone text-to-speech voice bleats. “Grab a paper and a pen, let’s manifest a boyfriend.” The creator, May (@maylikethemonthh), then goes on to write a list of affirmations like “my boyfriend respects me” and “my boyfriend is loyal to me”, explaining that simply believing your future boyfriend is out there will bring him into your life. Speaking to Dazed, May explains that she’s successfully manifested a relationship before. “I would manifest him reaching out or me bumping into him,” she tells me. “I did it by writing down his name on a piece of paper over and over again, and how he was in love with me and all he thought about was me.” Manifesting isn’t new – the ‘law of attraction’ principle, which claims that thinking positive thoughts will bring about positive experiences, first gained traction in the 19th century. But manifestation has been given a new lease of life over the past few years, with Google searches for ‘manifesting’ rising by a staggering 669 per cent between March and July 2020.

As manifestation has gone mainstream, it’s unsurprising that many people are keen to learn how to use the practice as a way of attracting a relationship. May certainly isn’t the only person who believes it’s possible to achieve this through the power of manifestation: on TikTok, the ‘how to manifest a boyfriend’ tag has over 125 million views, while ‘bf manifestation’ has over 16 billion. On YouTube, creators rack up thousands of views by teaching their subscribers ‘how to manifest a specific person’. Even the shitposting Instagram account @afffirmations often posts memeified affirmations like “My crush stalks my Instagram”. Notably, in a recent interview with Glamour, Megan Fox revealed that she believes she manifested her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. "He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him,” she said. “My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.” As Fox’s comments show, however, there is a danger that believing you can manifest a partner can be a little… narcissistic. There seems to be little room for considering what your partner wants or needs – much of the focus appears to be on how your partner can serve you. It’s also worth noting that some manifestation TikToks verge on being obsessive or just plain creepy, like this one which encourages you to write your crush’s name on a piece of paper and place it under a candle to make them “think of you 24/7”. Is it really healthy to want someone to be “obsessed” with you? Or, more importantly, is it healthy for you to be so obsessed with someone that you wish for them to “never leave” you? Even May admits that her previous relationship quickly turned toxic and “took a toll” on her mental state. “Instead of manifesting someone who’s obsessed with you, you can end up being obsessed with them,” she says.