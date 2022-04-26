Did this YouTuber stage a whole plane crash for ...content?

A mere mention of the word ‘YouTuber’ probably conjures up a pretty distinct image in your mind. Since its inception in 2005, the platform’s creators have gained notoriety for an ever-growing series of controversies and ill-advised stunts, from filming dead bodies, to faking the death of their own partner, to partaking in COVID-themed pranks. In fact, it’s no secret that YouTube’s discovery algorithm has historically rewarded bad behaviour.

If you thought the days of shock-for-views were long gone, though, then you’d be mistaken. That’s why footage of a man bailing from his private plane, leaving it to crash into a Californian hillside, can amass more than two million views in the space of four months.

Appropriately titled “I Crashed My Plane”, the video was posted by YouTuber and former Olympic snowboarder Trevor Jacob late last year (December 24), and shows a crash that occurred on November 24, 2021. “Holy fuck,” Jacob says as he opens the cockpit door while flying high over California’s Los Padres national forest. “I’m over the mountains and I… have an engine out.” He then process to throw himself out of the cockpit, and films himself with a selfie stick as he parachutes into some “gnarly” bushes. Later in the video, he finds the twisted wreckage of the plane, and after several hours of walking he’s rescued by a group of farmers.

This may sound like a terrible accident-turned-miraculous survival story, but after the video blew up, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) raised its own concerns about the incident. Following an official investigation, it has concluded that Jacob actually staged the crash for the video, and demanded that he surrenders his private pilot certificate.