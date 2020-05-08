How drug dealers are working and selling in the coronavirus lockdown

People on both ends of the drug supply chain discuss how often they’re buying drugs in quarantine, extra safety precautions, and the impact of coronavirus on trade

Brit Dawson

“Facing an increasing number of COVID-related stresses in work everyday means it’s good to blow off steam with my housemate at night,” says 26-year-old Thomas*, who works in a hospital in Liverpool. Thomas is continuing to buy coke despite the UK’s stringent lockdown measures, and adds that, although he’s been picking up less than usual, it’s not through a lack of availability. “I still get the same texts every Friday from the same people,” he explains. “Many have reduced their hours slightly, although one guy is still keen to advertise his 24-hour service.” Despite the whole of the UK being confined to their homes amid the coronavirus crisis, it doesn’t seem much has changed when it comes to drug deals. “I still hop into the passenger seat,” Thomas tells Dazed. “It didn’t even cross my mind to get in the back for social distancing, and (my dealer) didn’t seem to care.” Thomas does however now wash his hands after the deal, and cleans the baggies with hand sanitiser. According to a report by The Guardian on Sunday (May 3), the pandemic is likely to increase drug habits among recreational users, despite a supposed decrease in the buying of “party drugs” like MDMA and cocaine. “If you were someone who was verging towards problematic use,” Adam Winstock, the founder and director of the Global Drug Survey, told the newspaper, “you’re either going to use the pandemic as an opportunity to reduce use and improve mental health, or your use is going to escalate.”

My feelings were hurt when my drug dealer sprayed lysol on the money before picking it up. — kell78 (@preston0501) April 30, 2020

Cardiff-based Lily*, aged 25, says her weed use has definitely increased during lockdown “for two reasons”. She explains that it’s in part because of “boredom and having very little else to do”, as well as not knowing “how easy it will be to get some whenever I like, or how long this lockdown is going to go on for”, leading her to pick up more than she would usually need. 25-year-old Madeline* disagrees. “I feel like the amount of times I pick up hasn’t changed,” she asserts, “just the circumstances in which we are taking it – obviously.” Based in Manchester, Madeline says she’s been buying coke and weed, the latter of which she has been smoking more of since lockdown. “I thought it might make the evenings where I had nothing to do slightly more exciting,” she explains. Unlike Thomas, Madeline has been forced to adapt her picking up methods, due to having diabetes and being considered ‘high risk’ when it comes to coronavirus. “I’ve been quite reluctant to meet my guy in person,” she tells Dazed. “Luckily I have a friend who has been picking up, and has a system of leaving money outside so our guy can drop once the money is there, making it non-contact. I’m not sure if picking up through a few people is better or worse, but I’ve been wiping down the baggies with antibac and hoping for the best.” “I feel like the amount of times I pick up hasn’t changed, just the circumstances in which we are taking it – obviously. I thought it might make the evenings where I had nothing to do slightly more exciting” – Madeline* Madeline says dealers are also being more cautious. “One guy won’t let you sit in the front of his car to pick up – only the back seat – has sanitiser, and stops working at 6pm. I think the hours of working have generally changed quite a lot – many dealers now only have specific hours of the day where they will deliver.” Lily has also noticed dealers taking more precautions. “I’ve never bought weed from this guy before, but he was very keen to make it a contactless transaction – both payment and drop off – which I was very on board with. Because my friend told me he was reliable, I sent him the money ahead of him coming out to deliver. Now that he trusts me, he said next time he’d post it to me in an airtight canister so that he doesn’t have to travel.” “If anyone gives me cash, I disinfect it on the spot,” south east London-based David*, who sells cannabis, tells Dazed. “I’ve got some funny looks, but better to be safe than sick.” David says that the coronavirus has “logistically been a bit of a nightmare” due to a surge in demand for drugs. “Some people are working, some people aren’t,” he explains. “Some of the old timers (dealers who are known to the police) can’t be seen out, so it limits delivery slightly.” David says he’s personally been “OK”, revealing that he had “a few days with nothing, but had a nice backlog, so business was back to usual once everyone figured out how they wanted to move forward”.

£1m of cocaine that was hidden in a box of face masks was seized by experienced officers at the Channel Tunnel yesterday.



Criminal networks are trying to exploit the #coronavirus outbreak for their own benefit, but Border Force and @NCA_UK are working together to stop them. pic.twitter.com/0hBbygdfCR — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) April 15, 2020