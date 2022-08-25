Phoebe Bridgers will star in the new A24 horror I Saw the TV Glow

Phoebe Bridgers is set to make her cinematic debut. As announced yesterday (August 24), the singer has joined the ensemble cast for Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow, a horror produced by A24 and Emma Stone’s production company, Fruit Tree.
Starring as part of Haley Dahl’s Sloppy Jane, Bridgers is just one of a few musical artists included in the rockstar-studded cast. Limp Bizkit musician Fred Durst and Lindsey Jordan (AKA Snail Mail) also feature, alongside actors Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Danielle Deadwyler, and Helena Howard.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, I Saw the TV Glow revolves around two teenage outcasts (played by Smith and Lundy-Paine), who bond over their love of a spooky television show. When the show is mysteriously cancelled, though, “the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur” (still not as bad as the time they axed The OA).
Schoenbrun’s last feature film, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, was critically well-received after it debuted at Sundance in 2021. Similarly featuring a cast of out-of-their-depth teens, it used an eerie, extremely-online aesthetic to tell the story of an occult online horror game, the World’s Fair Challenge.
On announcing the stars of their new film yesterday, Shoenbrun tweeted: “Behold the cast of I Saw the TV Glow, which if I might humbly brag is the coolest, wildest (and queerest) cast anyone has assembled in a minute. I cannot wait for everyone to see the incredible work we all made together!!”