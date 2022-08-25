Phoebe Bridgers will star in the new A24 horror I Saw the TV Glow

Phoebe Bridgers is set to make her cinematic debut. As announced yesterday (August 24), the singer has joined the ensemble cast for Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow, a horror produced by A24 and Emma Stone’s production company, Fruit Tree.

Starring as part of Haley Dahl’s Sloppy Jane, Bridgers is just one of a few musical artists included in the rockstar-studded cast. Limp Bizkit musician Fred Durst and Lindsey Jordan (AKA Snail Mail) also feature, alongside actors Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Danielle Deadwyler, and Helena Howard.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, I Saw the TV Glow revolves around two teenage outcasts (played by Smith and Lundy-Paine), who bond over their love of a spooky television show. When the show is mysteriously cancelled, though, “the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur” (still not as bad as the time they axed The OA).