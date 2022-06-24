Meg Stalter is creating a Christian lesbian comedy with A24

Stalter has been having a busy Pride month this year. As well as making an appearance in the new Queer as Folk reboot , the Hacks favourite recently starred in the raunchy, Garden of Eden-themed Pride campaign for Boy Smells alongside Charlie Carver.

Hi Gay, happy Pride month – we are sashaying away with the great news that Megan Stalter is developing a new lesbian television pilot with A24 and HBO Max. Titled Church Girls, the half-hour comedy will follow Beth Parker (played by Stalter), a 20 year-old-year Christian closest lesbian as she wrestles with her sexuality and faith in suburban Ohio. The series is reportedly inspired by Stalter’s own experiences.

There’s currently no news about when Church Girls will premiere, but in the meantime there are a welcome number of other film and television projects centred around queer women coming to our screens soon. Earlier this year, it was announced Ethan Coen is directing what sounds like an absolute romp of a lesbian road trip film. The sex comedy will reportedly centre on “a skirt-chasing party girl” who takes a road trip from Philadelphia to Miami with her friend. Along the way they cruise “every lesbian bar on the eastern seaboard” and encounter, among other things, a women’s soccer team, “a severed head in a hatbox, a bitter ex-girlfriend, a mystery briefcase and an evil senator”.

Hot on the heels of that announcement came the news that Shiva Baby director Emma Seligman is teaming up with her Shiva Baby star Rachel Sennott for an upcoming high school sex comedy. Written by the pair, Bottoms will follow two unpopular queer girls in their senior year who start a fight club to try to hook up with cheerleaders and have sex before graduation.

Speaking to Dazed last summer, Seligman said Bottoms is the film she wishes she could have seen when she was in high school and longed for “fun, more raunchy depictions of queer women.”