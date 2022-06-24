The sacred story of Khat, Ethiopia’s natural ‘spiritual’ drug

Jessica Beshir’s psychedelic new documentary, Faya Dayi, explores the history of Khat – a mystical green leaf discovered by Sufi imams on their search for “eternal life”

Text Nick Chen

If you haven’t smoked or chewed khat before, you will have a better idea of the plant’s transcendent high by the end of Jessica Beshir’s black-and-white, psychedelic documentary Faya Dayi. Khat, according to Ethiopian legend, was a green leaf discovered by Sufi imams on their search for “eternal life”, and its consumption generated a state of mind so specific and spiritual it had its own name: “Merkhana”. In recent years, though, khat has become a lucrative, mainstream export, and achieving Merkhana can simply be a method of surviving long, exhausting days rather than an act of soul-searching. Not that khat’s cultural background is explicitly stated in Faya Dayi. While Beshir’s debut feature is ostensibly a documentary, it’s closer to a Terrence Malick drama than an Alex Gibney exposé. There are no talking heads, no explanatory captions, and no onscreen presenter to dumb it down for western audiences. “For some people, a documentary is just straight-up information,” Beshir tells me over Zoom from her home in Brooklyn. “But I was documenting the real lives of people, and taking into consideration their spirituality and what’s happening inside them.” Beshir, a Mexican-Ethiopian director, was her own cinematographer for the years-spanning shoot in Harar, a city in the east of Ethiopia. Adopting a lyrical, hypnotic rhythm, the two-hour visual poem weaves in multiple perspectives surrounding the complexities of khat. Elder generations warn of khat’s addictive qualities, while others claim that chewing and smoking this natural plant is one of life’s rich pleasures. Although khat’s spiritual status is emphasised by some locals, it’s otherwise what farmers refer to as a financial replacement for harvesting coffee. Meanwhile, Ethiopian teenagers – perhaps deterred by a potential adulthood growing khat – dream of crossing the Red Sea for a new life in Egypt or Saudi Arabia.

“Khat doesn’t make you drunk or high like all the drug references you might have,” Beshir explains. “It releases you from that constraint and gravity that we have to time and space. It’s a sacred plant that indigenous people all over the world have mostly used for spiritual purposes, to attain ecstatic spaces in union with their creator. Now it’s a cash crop, some people might chew it without having that spiritual impetus. But I wanted to invoke that ancestral memory and intimate relationship with the plant, and to contextualise that it’s not a shrub that came out of nowhere.” Born in Mexico City, Beshir later spent her adolescence living in Harar, expecting to work in medicine, not indie filmmaking. “I grew up in wartime and we needed doctors,” she recalls. “Instinctually, you want to be of help to your community.” But aged 16, after surviving the Derg and Mengistu regimes, Beshir and her family returned to Mexico for a safer existence. “Because I felt very uprooted, my mind was completely saturated by all these memories and images. It’s haunting – and also comforting – that they stay within your soul for so long.“

Although Beshir went to film school at UCLA, she describes herself as a self-taught cinematographer, which explains why Faya Dayi possesses such a unique tone and look: the monochrome mise-en-scène captures the majestic shadows of the Ethiopian landscapes, the contrast of bright skies with endless fields of khat, and even the silhouettes of ominous birds flapping their wings in the background like a readymade noir-thriller. However, Beshir describes Harar as a city that’s “psychedelic” and “like colour exploding”, from the eye-catching fashion styles to walls that are painted with purples, pinks, and yellows. “But I wanted to document the interiority of people. These voices are being shared from somewhere very deep inside someone’s soul. So I wanted to strip it from colour, and keep it in that space. When the film begins, one of the Sufi imans says: humans are given the ability to see the outside, but can we tell what’s on the inside?” Extra nuances emerge from people speaking in Harari and Afaan Oromoo, even if it isn’t apparent to UK-based viewers who don’t have one-to-one access to Beshir over Zoom. In a mini-history lesson, the director explains to me that Ethiopia has more than 80 language groups, each with their own rhythms and cadences. “At school, we were taught in Amharic, but I grew up listening to Oromo, Harari, Somali, and Amharic. It was an honour to work with Oromo farmers, because their language was banned during the imperial times.”

