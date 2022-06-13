Squid Game’s creator shares new clues about season two

Everyone’s favourite violent dystopian drama has officially been given the greenlight for its second season

Text Alex Peters

It’s official: Squid Game will be back for season two. In what has to have been one of the easiest decisions Netflix has ever made, the streaming platform confirmed that one of its most-watched series will return for a second season. Alongside the confirmation, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk released a statement teasing what’s to come from the anti-capitalist allegory including the return of Gi-hun and the mysterious Front Man. “The man in the suit with ddakji might be back,” Hwang continued. “You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.” In the note, the director thanked fans around the world for watching and loving the show. “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year,” he said. “But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

This is not the first time Hwang has hinted at what we can expect as the story continues to play out. Back in December, he reflected on potential themes for season two: “In the first season we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations.” “In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.” Hwang then compared the Squid Game winner’s narrative arc to the moral tests in Star Wars. “As for the Front Man who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader,” he said. “Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022