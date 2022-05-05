Bisexual spy and cabaret singer Josephine Baker is getting an A24 biopic

Josephine Baker led, what some might describe as, one hell of a life. Born in a Black slum area of St. Louis, Missouri in 1906, Baker was married at 13. By 14, she was performing as a chorus girl and had become blues singer Clara Smith’s lover. By the time she died in 1975, she had picked up several husbands (at least one gay), and numerous female lovers including, rumour has it, Frida Kahlo and the French novelist Colette. She also had 12 adopted children.

She had also captivated audiences in Paris; become the first Black movie star; marched for civil rights with Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.; and joined the French Resistance. The FBI had a dossier keeping tabs on her activities, and Ernest Hemingway called her “the most sensational woman anyone ever saw.”

Taking on the colossal task of portraying the icon is Janelle Monaé, who has been cast as Baker in an upcoming A24 series De La Resistance. According to Deadline, the focus will be on Baker’s role as a spy for the Allies during WWII helping to defeat the Nazis, as well as her experience “as one of the world’s most iconic, talents and glamorous entertainers.” Jennifer Yale is also on board as creator and showrunner.