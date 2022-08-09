Legendary fashion designer Issey Miyake has died

Issey Miyake, the ebullient designer beloved for material innovation and buoyant fashion shows, has died at the age of 84. Japan’s Kyodo News outlet announced that Miyake had passed away on August 5 in a hospital in Tokyo surrounded by family and friends following a liver cancer diagnosis. Practical and poetic in equal measure, his work became a cornerstone of contemporary dress, shaking the foundations of Paris’ salons in the 1980s with daring proportions and experimental textiles, while enriching everyday wardrobes with artful, wearable staples and signature pleats. Though he formally retired from fashion in 1997, he continued to oversee the creative direction of all the lines created by his company – among them Issey Miyake, Issey Miyake Fête, Pleats Please, and his accessories offshoot Bao Bao.

Born in Hiroshima on April 22 1938, Miyake had first imagined himself as an athlete or a dancer, which perhaps explain the premium he placed on freedom of movement. It was his sister’s fashion magazines, however, that inspired him to change tack. He later studied graphic design at the Tama Art University in Tokyo, graduating in 1964, before entering his designs into a fashion competition at the Bunka Fashion College, though he didn’t win on account of his pattern-making and sewing skills. Shortly after, he attended the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris and was an apprentice to Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy, drawing 50 to 100 sketches daily. Following a short stint in New York, where he became acquainted with artists like Christo and Robert Rauschenberg, he returned to Tokyo in 1970 to establish the Miyake Design Studio.