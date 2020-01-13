Win a chance to attend the opening of Dazed Beauty exhibition, Tallawah

Dazed Beauty presents Tallawah, a new exhibition by photographer Nadine Ijewere and hairstylist Jawara Wauchope celebrating the way Jamaican women across generations and countries express their selfhood and culture through their hair.

‘Tallawah’ – named for the Jamaican Patois word meaning very strong-willed, fearless, and not to be underestimated or taken lightly – comprises a series of images shot in Kingston, Jamaica and London, UK and is Wauchope’s ode to being raised around 90s Dancehall culture.

Working with Jamaicans across generations, Wauchope calls forth the heritage of Jamaican Dancehall style and amplifies each subject’s personal identity. Ijewere, meanwhile, gives the subjects context, relationality, and agency their vital photographic form. This intricate process of manifesting their creative sense of responsibility to their photographic subjects is at the heart of Ijewere and Wauchope’s collaboration.