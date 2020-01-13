Win a chance to attend the opening of Dazed Beauty exhibition, Tallawah

Created by photographer Nadine Ijewere and hairstylist Jawara Wauchope, Tallawah is a collaboration with Jamaicans from across generations and countries, celebrating the beauty and power of hair
‘Tallawah’ – named for the Jamaican Patois word meaning very strong-willed, fearless, and not to be underestimated or taken lightly – comprises a series of images shot in Kingston, Jamaica and London, UK and is Wauchope’s ode to being raised around 90s Dancehall culture.
Working with Jamaicans across generations, Wauchope calls forth the heritage of Jamaican Dancehall style and amplifies each subject’s personal identity. Ijewere, meanwhile, gives the subjects context, relationality, and agency their vital photographic form. This intricate process of manifesting their creative sense of responsibility to their photographic subjects is at the heart of Ijewere and Wauchope’s collaboration.
“This project is very close to my heart,” Ijewere says. “It was empowering to be able to explore part of my heritage by photographing these beautiful strong people. The relationship between hair and identity is one I wanted to capture and celebrate – it’s a story that’s important to tell.”
Tallawah is open to the public Thursday 23 January – Saturday 1 February 2020 at Cob Gallery, 205 Royal College Street, London NW1 0SG. Entry is free and everybody is welcome.