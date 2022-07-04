Goopsie! Looks like Gwyneth Paltrow is setting men on fire

As part of a new treatment, which will see men immediately self-combust when walking near a woman, two individuals caught fire in Goop’s Hamptons outpost last weekend. Like much of the brand’s schemes, the science has yet to be properly explained, but local police are accrediting the phenomenon to rubbing alcohol, “which had been added to candles, causing a large explosion and flames.” Unfortunately, both men's burns were quite serious, but maybe this shouldn’t have come as a surprise given that Gwyneth Paltrow vagina-scented candles instigated house fires – much to the dismay of Elton John, who owned “a lot” of them.

The writing was on the wall. After all, Gwyneth Paltrow, who encourages women to explore psychosomatic wellness through $2,500 Ouija boards and something called a “wand” – which, I don’t know, sounds a bit occult for a vibrator – explained to Harpers Bazaar in 2013 that “it's what makes life interesting, finding the balance between cigarettes and tofu.” Presumably the mogul’s penchant for arson and bean curd was further fuelled by the appalling roll-back of women’s rights that have blighted the USA in the wake of Roe v Wade. Or perhaps men, so full of poison and misogyny, just exploded at the sheer quantity of pastels and prairie dresses on offer.