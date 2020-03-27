A guide for the perfect DIY buzzcut, isolation’s biggest hair trend

Text Magda Ryczko

Read this before picking up those clippers

Hair getting shaggy in quarantine? Wondering if you could cut your own hair? Don’t let coronavirus ruin your buzz(cut)! Take matters into your own hands and learn from a pro. Since we’ve gone into isolation, we’re seeing more and more people shaving their heads – likely due to the fact that salons and barber shops around the world have closed. But don’t worry, New York-based hairstylist and owner of Hairrari salon, Magda Ryczko, is hair for you! Magda has successfully trained a lot of her staff herself in the ways of the clippers and is here to spill her secrets. YOU WILL NEED... “First off you will need clippers, I recommend these for home use. A mirror, comb, and a hand mirror. Once you’ve gathered your tools, it’s time to pick the length you’d like your hair on top to be. The clippers range from 1 to 8; 1 being the shortest and most skin-revealing and 8 being the longest and 1 inch to be exact (read more here). Sit in front of a mirror so you can monitor length and shape. If you are looking for a simple fade I recommend doing a 3 on top and a 2 on the sides to balance the shape. The technique is the same for any number but the shorter you go on the sides the harder it is to blend, so I’d start with mastering this and then go with more dramatic looks. The fun with buzzcuts is that they grow out fast so you can always experiment more.”

STEP ONE “OK, let’s get started! Put your clippers in the closed position if they are adjustable. Attach the 4 clip (to be safe) or go straight in with the 3 and start cutting the top of the head by sliding the clipper flat on the scalp front to back. Remember to cut off the sides that meet the top of the head as well to the temple. Keep going over it a few times, since hair grows in all directions and it will be difficult to blend if it’s uneven. When you’re happy with the length, move on to step two.” STEP TWO “Since we’ve decided on doing 2 on the sides, change the guard and start with cutting the sideburns, keeping the clipper flat to the scalp and moving it up until you reach the eyebrow/temple. Do that all around creating a line going from one temple to the other. Make sure your line is clean so you can blend it. Visualise a bowl on your head or a mushroom cut. Go over where you’re cutting a few times. Next, it’s time to blend.”