Why I had my teeth filed into fangs

Text Tish Weinstock

We talk to London-based filmmaker Tessa Edwards about big canines and obscure beauty trends

You might have already come across London-based filmmaker, Tessa Edwards. Possibly at one of her early fashion shows, like that one she staged in a forbidden forest, where models clad in gold and crystals walked against an otherworldly video backdrop. Or maybe you came across her candid StyleLikeYou video, where she talks about the pressures of the fashion industry, having left it all behind her. If not, you must have seen her at Tinaween, where she hands down always has the best looks. In fact, she always looks amazing. At yet according to Tessa, she’s always felt like there was something missing: big canines. Call it a tooth fetish or maybe even an orc fetish (she once dated a guy with orc-like teeth), Tessa’s been fiddling around with her teeth since she was a kid. She once superglued Claires Accessories Swarovski earrings to every bracket on her braces. “It lasted two weeks at school till I eventually ended up swallowing most of them,” she says. She’s also tried filing her teeth several times DIY style, but without any meaningful results, that is until she found Dr Rhona Eskander and had her canines transformed professionally into two perfect points with added resin and a lot of filing. When we think of body modification, we think of it in terms of extremes, but in Tessa’s case these alterations are incredibly subtle and yet their effect is palpable. Here we talk to Tessa about life with fangs and the future of beauty. What do you think sharpening your teeth has given your face in terms of symmetry and overall aesthetic?

Tessa Edwards: I think I look more feline, my smile has widened, and they even push my lips out a bit too...which is all quite flattering. I do also think there is a more subtle visual message, that maybe only speaks to the primordial subconscious, where the teeth fit into a ‘predatory’ cast. When we think of modification particularly in regards to teeth it's usually very extreme, you’ve gone for a more subtle version. Why’s this?

Tessa Edwards: Because it's workable, practical and real. Also, I have a tight bite and what's called a ‘Class 2’ jaw (Kate Moss has this too apparently. Fab.) so until I get braces to widen it I actually can’t go bigger or they will just crack and also can cause headaches. So do you think you’ll go more extreme in the future?

Tessa Edwards: Maybe after I get braces. But not now.

How do they make you feel?

Tessa Edwards: Sexy wexy. Do you think you look beautiful?

Tessa Edwards: I would say 'better'. I have even stopped wearing make-up most of the time. Do you know anyone else who has had it done?

Tessa Edwards: No, I don't know anyone else, but then I do know people who have got veneers and I think that's more bonkers. I know of people who have done tooth sharpening, for example in Japan there was a trend called Yaeba, also tribes from Ethiopia to Sumatra do this in varying degrees for various reasons. Do you see it becoming a trend?

Tessa Edwards: When I initially had it done back in October I was going to put it on Instagram but decided not to because I actually really didn't want anyone to copy me. Especially just for trend's sake. It kind of cheapens it for me. Tell us a bit about the procedure? Did it hurt?

Tessa Edwards: Just like going to get my acrylic nails done. It didn't hurt at all How did you find a dentist to do it?

Tessa Edwards: Well, I just happen to know "the best cosmetic dentist in London" (she wins loads of awards every year and is quite fabulous). Dr Rhona Eskander. She is great and is my mate. She also was a bit distressed when she found out I as filing my own teeth, so offered to help. What effect have they had on how people interact with you?

Tessa Edwards: Actually no one has really noticed. But I reckon people aren't sure why they suddenly find me sexier, but then that could be many reasons really.