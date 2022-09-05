Newness, the live-streaming platform for the beauty community, uses authenticity and positivity to combat online hate and trolling

Text Tomi Otekunrin

Growing up, Jenny Qian, the founder and CEO of NEWNESS, had a profound love for beauty and gaming. She dreamed of a career where she could combine her two passions and was thrilled when she landed a job at game-streaming platform Twitch, as one of the company’s first finance hires. An avid League of Legends fan at the time, Qian had joined Twitch to improve her skills and learn more about her favourite video games. The more time she spent on the platform, however, the more she discovered something far more important, something that would be key when it came to creating her own platform. “I didn’t expect how incredible or magical live streaming, when done well, could be for community building,” she says. Not everyone got to feel this magical sense of community, however. “When I watched gamers try to stream beauty content, they received some of the most appalling comments that I’d ever seen on the internet,” she says. Beauty wasn’t celebrated or welcomed on Twitch so Qian decided that she would create her own platform, where beauty lovers like herself could truly belong. In 2019, she launched NEWNESS with her co-founder Youri Park, raising $3.5 million in investment last year. Unlike social platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Instagram, NEWNESS is dedicated to beauty content and allows users to fully engage and interact as a community. “On platforms like TikTok, you get five seconds to get to know someone or the products they’re talking about. On YouTube, you get more [time] but the only interactions are in the comments,” content creator @prettierthan explains. “NEWNESS is an ongoing conversation about beauty and that conversation is open to everyone. It’s like watching a movie versus facetiming your friends.”

Beauty content on the platform ranges from make-up tutorials and GRWMs to unboxings and skincare reviews. Videos of streamers sharing product holy grails while eating bowls of ramen sit side-by-side with professionals like Daniel Martin, Tatcha’s global director of artistry and education, who hosts sitdown chats with beauty pioneers like Bobbi Brown. When NEWNESS launched, Park and Qian were very intentional about the people they invited to join the platform; now creators can apply to become a streamer. “Everyone on NEWNESS is a beauty enthusiast! So you really feel like you’re connecting with so many people like you,” says user @uncovertheglow. “You can nerd out on products, ingredients, the latest brands you’ve tried. It’s a more niche audience than other video platforms, which gives it a stronger community feel.” It was the open and welcoming environment offered by NEWNESS that most appealed to beauty creator @thekikiglow, who had never participated on a platform before but wished for a community of skincare lovers she could chat with and befriend. “Of course I love my current friends, they’re amazing, but there’s nothing like talking to like-minded enthusiasts about why we need the Barbara Sturm Face Mask or why Rhode’s Lip Peptide Treatment is game-changing.” Having content livestreamed, rather than filmed and edited, helps foster this sense of community, with viewers able to interact during streams and give live feedback. For creator @crystalchou, not having to edit her videos gives her a sense of freedom and release from pressure. “There is no hiding behind filters and edits. In that way I think I am being my most authentic self and not a polished and edited version of it,” she says. “I also love that there’s feedback in the chat, with viewers engaging with you, which can spark more creativity. I’ve gotten some of my stream topics from interacting with people in the chat.” Strong community guidelines ensure that the platform remains a safe and uplifting one – you won’t find any of the catty and drama-filled beauty content that has become the norm on YouTube here, nor the toxic trolls of Twitch. But what really sets NEWNESS apart from other beauty content is its Crystals features, where users can earn Crystals by watching a livestream or following a creator. These can then be exchanged for full-sized beauty products, limited edition prizes and more.