The hypocrisy of Joe Jonas’s bizarre injectables campaign

From co-opting the language of body positivity to the extreme fear of ageing, the new campaign from Joe Jonas highlights just how toxic beauty culture can be

Text Alex Peters

If you haven’t seen Joe Jonas’s new celebrity endorsement campaign, titled Beauty On Your Terms, let me describe it to you now. Joe Jonas lies in bed. “Who wants to wake up looking like someone else?” he asks over jaunty background music. “Not me!” The singer then gets up, and starts to walk through a sunlit house. “There is no one way to define beauty…” he continues. “...With a smart toxin like Xeomin, it’s on my terms.” That’s right. This campaign, full of body-positive language about defining beauty on your own terms and looking like yourself, is actually promoting Xeomin AKA botulinumtoxin-A, a cosmetic injectable that smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, similar to Botox (Xeomin’s rival brand). If the message of the campaign seems to you at all incongruous with the product it’s selling, that’s because it is. The brand has co-opted body positivity rhetoric – language meant to encourage people to feel good in their own bodies, to boost self-esteem and counter toxic, impossible beauty standards – and used it to persuade you into buying injectables to change your face so that you can fit into these mainstream beauty ideals.

Accompanying the campaign video is an interview with People magazine. Here, Joe Jonas, 33, delves more deeply into his “anti-ageing journey” and shares how part of getting older is becoming more comfortable in our skin. He wants to break the stigma of men getting injectables “to smooth out some of those frown lines and wrinkles that come with age”. “We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth,” he tells People. Using this type of language and messaging to sell injectables is becoming increasingly common as brands, medical practitioners and advertisers have made the savvy move to reposition both non-invasive cosmetic procedures and cosmetic surgery as a form of personal empowerment and (choice) feminism. It seems to be working. According to the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery National Databank, the number of Botox procedures performed in America increased by 54 per cent between 2019 and 2020, and fillers were up by 75 per cent. What’s increasingly becoming clear, however, is that not only do these types of procedures not seem to be empowering individuals, it is also creating enormous pressure on the collective. By adhering to this oppressive system of beauty, we are raising the baseline of beauty ideals and making them less and less accessible to achieve for everyone but the very rich. The beauty ideal is demanding more of all genders and as a result, we are in a self-esteem crisis. Eating disorder rates are skyrocketing, and half of both men and women experience body dysmorphia. Research done by body care brand WooWoo found that one in ten British women said they “hate everything about their body” – almost half of them said these feelings affected their mental health, and over a third said pressure about their bodies came from social media.