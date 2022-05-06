The Smithsonian is giving back its looted art

@BritishMuseum

Text Thom Waite

Over the past few years, calls to return looted artworks to their countries of origin have grown loud enough that few western institutions can afford to keep ignoring them. In France, Germany, and Belgium, museums have begun sending thousands of stolen objects back to their African countries of origin – including the much-disputed Benin Bronzes. Many British museums and galleries are yet to catch up (who’s surprised tbh?), but the conversation is heating up there too, with campaign groups such as BP or not BP? shutting down galleries to highlight objects acquired through colonialism. The latest development, however, comes from the US. Earlier this week, the Smithsonian Institution – the world’s largest group of museums and research centres – announced a groundbreaking change to its policy on returning looted artworks from its collections. Taking effect last Friday (April 29), the new “ethical returns” policy is meant to reflect shifting views about the repatriation of artworks and artefacts that were stolen from their country of origin, or acquired unethically by modern standards.

“Today, cultural institutions are gradually shifting away from the idea that certain artefacts belong in a museum setting, regardless of the origin community’s wishes,” Smithsonian spokesperson Madeleine Weyand-Geise tells Dazed. “We began to think seriously about a change last spring, when museums in Germany and elsewhere were beginning to question their holdings – particularly artefacts and art from former colonies – such as the Benin bronzes from Nigeria currently in the National Museum of African Art’s collection.” The Smithsonian is an eclectic institution, including 21 museums, a zoo, and dozens of libraries and research centres. Its new policy places the power in these museums’ hands, allowing them to return collections to their rightful owners. However, it should be noted that the Smithsonian’s board will be required to approve the deaccession of certain artefacts “of significant monetary value, research or historical value, or when the deaccession might create significant public interest”, according to an official statement. The new guidelines shared in the statement also explicitly encourage museums to base their decisions on “ethical norms”, rather than existing legal frameworks that are likely to be out of touch with today’s attitudes. This idea has also informed the Smithsonian’s decision to ship most of its 39 Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria (as announced earlier this year) despite legally owning the items.

Smithsonian National Museum of African Art