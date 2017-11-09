How read receipts are messing with your mental health

Snapstreaks, group chats and ghosting are changing the way we communicate

Text Jack Palfrey

Instant Messaging has been around for years now. I spent the majority of my childhood sat on MSN hammering out emoji-riddled drivel to mates as fast and relentlessly as our temperamental dial-up connection would allow. But now, thanks to one frustrating little innovation from a hopeful techbro somewhere in Silicon Valley, this notion of instant messaging has manifested into a whole new monster, completely changing how we communicate for the worse. That thing being the dreaded read receipt. Be it iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, DMs or Snapchat, it’s now virtually impossible to escape the anxiety-inducing clutch of read receipts, in whatever form they might assume. That ‘Read XX:XX’, the haunting blue ticks or small profile picture in the corner of a chat window now dictate all of our online communications. Even Facebook events have them now – making it even harder to ignore those countless invitations to shitty local gigs from that friend you haven’t spoken to in years or a co-worker’s birthday drinks that you’d do anything to avoid. Read receipts first appeared in Apple products in 2011, though it can be switched off. WhatsApp also offers the option to turn them the double blue tick in its settings. It’s more difficult to dodge them on Facebook and Snapchat though, which doesn’t offer any remedy. Some people go as far as using browser extensions and hacks to avoid the social media anxiety.

With ‘hyper-narcissism’ among young people, the read receipt, unsurprisingly, can have a detrimental effect on users and their mental health. The days of replying to someone when, you know, you actually have time are long gone. We now find ourselves in a world where every interaction requires an immediate response, regardless of whether you’re preoccupied with work, social events or just countless other Normal Life Things. To get a better understanding of the harmful effects of the changes in the way we communicate online, we spoke to Dr Tony D. Sampson, a professor at the University of East London who has published various works on digital media cultures and communication – his recent projects look at social media through the lens of addiction and digital habit-forming. “The aim is to trigger often negative emotions linked to compulsive behaviour” – Dr. Tony D. Sampson When asked how the notion of instant messaging has changed in the last few years and with what impact, Sampson says: “The instantaneousness of responses has added a compulsive component to socialising on the web. Now that most people talk through Facebook, the whole process has begun to fit into their model of doing things – which is to create a habit-forming interaction that keeps users on the platform for as long as possible.” There's the gut-wrenching and humiliating emotional sucker-punch of knowing someone’s seen your message but not replied straight away. We’re left questioning what we’ve done wrong or, probably more likely, furious at the receiver for having the audacity to not drop what they’re doing and get back immediately. We construct entire, baseless narratives around that ‘seen’ notification. Sometimes, we use them passive aggressively, ruthlessly informing people we’re unhappy with radio silence.