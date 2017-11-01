Okay, so what actually happens to our minds after we die?

A recent research project concluded that the human brain is conscious of death after it’s happened – we delve into what we know and don’t know about the other side

Text Roisin Kiberd

What do the brains of the dying tell us about death? Quite a lot, as it turns out. The mystery of death – or, more specifically, what lies beyond it – remains uncertain, but a series of recent studies shed light on consciousness after we kick it, indicating that we might know we’re dead after we die. Over a period of four years, Dr Sam Parnia, an expert on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and near-death experiences, has led a study of 2,060 cardiac arrests across 15 hospitals worldwide. Published in Resuscitation Journal, the AWARE study reveals common threads between their subjects’ near-death experiences. The largest study of its kind ever conducted, it reveals that 39 per cent of the patients who survived cardiac arrest described a feeling of awareness of the event. This suggests that far more people maintain mental activity during near-death experiences (NDEs) than previously thought, though they frequently lose memories afterwards due to brain injury, use of sedatives and PTSD. 46 per cent recalled feelings unlike conventionally described NDEs, including sensations of fear, violence or persecution, or of being near animals and plants. In likely the study’s most unsettling detail, a further 2 per cent reported that they were fully aware during their own resuscitation, which took place after they were declared clinically dead. Their accounts were verified by medical professionals present when they were brought back from death, and found to be accurate.

It’s worth clarifying here how medical professionals talk about death. ‘Clinical death’ occurs when your heart, circulation and breathing stop. ‘Biological death’ occurs four to six minutes later, when your brain cells die and you can no longer be resuscitated. Death is a process, not a single moment where it all goes dark. Even before clinical death there is the drawn-out phase known as ‘active dying’ when the brain starts to shut the body down, preparing for the end. Parnia discussed his study in an interview with RT America last week, explaining that the brain might even take several hours to shut down completely and that, in the period after breathing and the heartbeat ceased, scientists were able to detect ‘bursts’ of activity in the brain, suggesting an awareness of one’s own death as it happens. ‘Conscious’ patients did not experience physical pain; rather, they reported a sense of detachment from their bodies. Parnia said “What it seems to say is that the human consciousness, that thing that makes us who we are – our self – does not become annihilated when we’ve gone beyond the biological threshold of death.” Parnia’s work is geared toward perfecting methods of resuscitation, limiting brain damage to those who come back from the edge. But the more mystical implications of his work have led other scientists to question it, placing him “on the brink of pseudoscience”. However, his findings correspond with previous studies: the surge of electricity found in the brains of rats after their hearts have stopped, along with increased activity of the visual cortex (a 2013 study at the University of Michigan), or the identification of common ‘near-death phenomena’ including a feeling of peacefulness, the presence of the spirits of the dead and the appearance of a bright light (a study by the University of Liege, Belgium, published earlier this year).

